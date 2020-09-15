Striking a balance: alternative therapy offers distinct approach to self-care

The results got her attention.

“I was just amazed at how good I felt, I could finally process some of this stuff,” said Gibbs. “It was really interesting, and it’s like ‘ok, I have to see how this works.’”

Gibbs started taking a couple of classes, but once she dove into it, she realized she wanted to learn it all. After two years of study, she became board certified in Healing Touch and opened her doors to a curious public.

“People [want] to come and see what it’s all about,” Gibbs said. “Some people think they don’t need any (energy work) help, but then decide, ‘Oh my gosh, I need to come monthly because I can’t do without this.”

Energy work, while often the target of skepticism, has actually been integrated into Western medicine practices and embraced as a complementary treatment used in nursing for at least two decades.

Several published papers in the National Library of Medicine outline useful applications of Healing Touch in acute care settings, and with Gibbs’ extensive medical background, that aspect was particularly appealing.

Nevertheless, many people still tend to view alternative therapies as being a little...kooky.