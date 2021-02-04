 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stone votes to add Second Amendment protections to Iowa Constitution
0 comments

Stone votes to add Second Amendment protections to Iowa Constitution

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Henry Stone Oath of Office

Representative Henry Stone of Forest City recently voted in favor of Second Amendment protections to the Iowa Constitution. If passed through the Iowa Senate, Iowa voters will have the final say on a possible constitutional amendment at the ballot box in 2022.

 Contributed Photo

On Jan. 28, Iowa House District 7 Republican Rep. Henry Stone of Forest City, voted to support a constitutional amendment to protect Iowans' right to keep and bear arms, helping pass it through the Iowa House.

"Iowa is one of only six states that currently has no language in its Constitution that protects the fundamental right to keep and bear arms," said Stone in a release. "This legislation would give Iowans the opportunity to state explicitly and unequivocally that their right to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed upon by any future Legislature or overzealous Justices that are hostile to the Second Amendment."

HJR-4 would ensure Iowans’ right to keep and bear arms is constitutionally protected by adding the following amendment to the Constitution:

"The right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed. The sovereign state of Iowa affirms and recognizes this right to be a fundamental individual right. Any and all restrictions of this right shall be subject to strict scrutiny.”

The amendment, upon passage in the Senate, will now be on the ballot in 2022 to give Iowans the final say on this matter.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Osage boys basketball vs North Butler - 01-26-21

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News