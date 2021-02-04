Stone votes to add Second Amendment protections to Iowa Constitution

On Jan. 28, Iowa House District 7 Republican Rep. Henry Stone of Forest City, voted to support a constitutional amendment to protect Iowans' right to keep and bear arms, helping pass it through the Iowa House.

"Iowa is one of only six states that currently has no language in its Constitution that protects the fundamental right to keep and bear arms," said Stone in a release. "This legislation would give Iowans the opportunity to state explicitly and unequivocally that their right to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed upon by any future Legislature or overzealous Justices that are hostile to the Second Amendment."

HJR-4 would ensure Iowans’ right to keep and bear arms is constitutionally protected by adding the following amendment to the Constitution:

"The right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed. The sovereign state of Iowa affirms and recognizes this right to be a fundamental individual right. Any and all restrictions of this right shall be subject to strict scrutiny.”

The amendment, upon passage in the Senate, will now be on the ballot in 2022 to give Iowans the final say on this matter.

