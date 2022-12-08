Slater family of Forest City is together in BrickStreet Theatre production

A family that sings and dances together certainly laughs together. That’s what Jason and Melanie Slater of Forest City have found, courtesy of their daughter Evelyn.

Evelyn, a second grade student at Forest City Elementary School, “likes to pretend to be someone that she’s not.” Having made her BrickStreet debut this summer as Amanda Thripp in “Matilda: The Musical,” she wanted another go on the big stage via a part in BrickStreet Theatre’s holiday show “Miracle on 34th Street: The Musical” by Meredith Willson.

Her mother, Melanie, drove Evelyn to play practice, and soon the directors asked her to join in as well. Encouraged by her husband, Jason, who appeared as Walter Hobbs in BrickStreet’s “Elf: The Musical,” Melanie said yes. Then Jason was invited, too. Now the trio sings, dances, and runs lines together several nights a week.

“Our life is crazy busy,” said Jason. “Some nights we just have to laugh.”

Both Jason and Melanie were involved with theater in high school. It makes sense that Evelyn loves to sing and dance as her parents and siblings do. In addition to “Matilda,” she has been in plays and musicals through BrickStreet’s BST Kids summer camps.

According to Evelyn, being in “Miracle on 34th Street” is “good and amazing. I see a lot of my friends in the play.”

Melanie, a senior project manager at Winnebago Industries, says BrickStreet directors are very welcoming, supportive, and “wonderful to work with.”

“I’m having a lot of fun,” said Melanie, “I’m connecting with people I’ve known from afar in the community.”

Jason agrees and encourages others to audition.

“People don’t need to be in a main role. Every show needs a strong ensemble plus people working backstage to help the story come to life,” he said. “We need all kinds of people to keep live theatre vibrant in our area.”

Both Slaters also appreciate community members who offer support as audience members.

“It was incredible that the City of Forest City, Waldorf University, and the Forest City schools could work in a partnership to bring this great building, the Boman Fine Arts Center, to a small community like Forest City,” he said.

Jason’s days are filled with his work at the Winnebago County Abstract Company. He also officiates at high school and college sports. For relaxation, the Slater family attends theater performances all over Iowa and Minnesota and considers it a privilege to have high-quality productions locally. While participation in productions is time consuming, doing it as a family helps. In fact, Jason believes his family will make BrickStreet Theatre’s annual holiday show an annual adventure.

“Musical theatre is bringing our family so much happiness,” said Melanie.

The final showings of Meredith Willson’s “Miracle on 34th Street: The Musical” will be held Dec. 16-18 at the Boman Fine Arts Center. The curtain will open at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets may be purchased at www.brickstreettheatre.org or at the door, if available. They may also be purchased by leaving a message with the BrickStreet Box Office at 641-585-1800.

BrickStreet Theatre is a regional community theatre based in Forest City that provides art and entertainment opportunities for north Iowa and southern Minnesota. Its mission is to entertain, educate, and inspire through quality performances and learning opportunities, enriching the cultural life of surrounding communities.