Sierra Club calls Polk County court's pipeline ruling victory for landowners

On Aug. 12, Polk County District Judge David Nelmark ruled that the Iowa Utilities Board must make the list of landowners likely to be impacted by the Summit Carbon Solutions carbon dioxide pipeline available to the public.

After the IUB determined not to release landowner names, the Iowa Chapter of the Sierra Club made a request for the names under the Iowa Open Records Law. Summit took the case to the Polk County court in an attempt to keep the names from being made public.

“The open records request for the landowner list was made by the Sierra Club’s Iowa Chapter so that landowners would be able to know who their fellow landowners were and to organize opposition to the pipeline project," said Jess Mazour, conservation program coordinator of the Iowa Chapter of the Sierra Club. "Summit vigorously fought to keep the landowner list confidential so the landowners could not form a unified opposition.”

The issue in the court case was whether Summit should be required to release the list of landowners in the pipeline corridor. Summit did not want to release the list because it would allow landowners to communicate with each other. Judge Nelmark rejected Summit’s arguments.

Summit claimed that the list was protected from disclosure as an exception to the Iowa Open Records Law. Judge Nelmark rejected that argument.

“The purpose of the open records law is to enable the public to know what government agencies are doing," said Wally Taylor, attorney for the Iowa Chapter of the Sierra Club. "Judge Nelmark’s ruling furthers that public interest.”

In a news release, the Iowa Chapter of the Sierra Club noted that throughout the IUB permitting process, Summit has shown repeatedly that it wants to force the private-profit pipeline on unwilling Iowans. Sierra Club officials called the ruling a big victory to level the playing field for landowners, claiming many of them are being harassed, intimidated and misled.

While this court ruling applies to Summit, whose proposed pipeline would cut across Hancock County, it sets precedent for the Navigator and Wolf carbon sequestration pipelines as well.