Lake Mills High School is one of just 19 Iowa schools that qualified for the Carrie Chapman Catt Award this year, according to a news release of Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate’s Office.

It marks the second time that Lake Mills High School has qualified for the award. The award goes to schools that register at least 90 percent of their eligible students to vote. More than 2,600 high school students registered this year in conjunction with the Catt Award initiative.

Each of the 19 schools recognized for registering 90% or more of eligible students will be presented the Carrie Chapman Catt Award trophy. Inspire2Vote collaborated with Secretary Pate’s office to assist schools with their voter registration efforts.

Secretary Pate created the award in 2019 to encourage voter registration in Iowa high schools. The award is named after Carrie Chapman Catt, a famous Iowa native who was instrumental in securing passage of the 19th Amendment to grant women access to the ballot box more than 100 years ago.

“It’s great to see so many young people stepping up and taking the first step in the voting process by getting registered,” Secretary Pate said. “Thank you to the teachers and administrators at these 19 schools by engaging the students in civics. I tell young people all the time, the best way to make your voice heard is by voting, and to do that, you need to get registered.”