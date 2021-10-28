Schwamman nominated for superintendent of the year

Barb Schwamman sits in her Osage office at the end of October, having just been nominated for Superintendent of the Year.

The autumn prior, this was a war room of sorts, as administration and the board balanced school and COVID-19.

For a moment, she takes a step back to appreciate her colleagues soldiering through the pandemic. It was an unprecedented time for educators.

“It’s always an honor when you’re nominated by your peers for the quality of your work,” said Schwamman, who is also superintendent for Riceville. “It isn’t about me, it’s about what our team does. Teachers, paras, the school board, cooks, secretaries, custodians and bus drivers. I just get to lead it, and put the bow on it.”

It is her third straight year of being nominated by her fellow superintendents. She was a finalist in 2019-20.

Schwamman believes her schools have a story to tell. They are underdogs, yet they have advantages many districts do not. They build upon that foundation, but with a chip on their shoulders.

“It’s helped make Osage a destination district, a place where people say, ‘Wow, they’re doing great things there,” she said. “The same with Riceville. It feels good, but you don’t want to rest on your laurels. That’s the thing about education. Your work is never done. You reload and keep going at it each year.”

While funding and enrollment remain steady, there are opportunities for students. Schwamman points at resources such as college courses and the new facility updates in Osage.

One goal is to keep students at home, in Mitchell County.

“People value their communities, and they want their kids raised the same way they were,” Schwamman said. “They want the tradition of excellence to continue. Our job is to make sure those kids have those opportunities and traditions, and to combine those traditions with 21st century ideas.

“In a leadership role, as a superintendent you’re affecting the entire system, which can help affect the entire community. I wouldn’t be able to do this without the support groups in both districts.”

New reality

The districts entered 2020-21 in the dark, after a school year with its last two months canceled. It was an unprecedented time, in some ways making Schwamman’s nomination more meaningful. No school administrators since the Great Influenza had to deal with anything like this new pandemic.

“The community came together,” she said. “They made sure kids had meals. People donated sanitizer, masks, coats and mittens. People got back to the basics of being thankful.”

Lincoln Elementary School Principal Greg Adams is grateful for Schwamman’s efforts.

“I appreciate her leadership in coordination with our school board during the 2020-21 school year, as we designed a schedule, learning platforms, and professional development to address our response to student needs as they were, or may be, interrupted by COVID,” he said.

One of the more contentious battles for Schwamman in her 2020-21 award-nominated year was an issue of local control.

In January of 2021, Gov. Reynolds and the Iowa House and Senate signed a mandate into law preventing schools from offering four-day weeks.

“It’s about the kids,” Reynolds said. “We’ve seen the data. We’ve seen the statistics. They’re failing. They’re falling behind.”

For Schwamman, this was overstep of local control, as the data lacked specificity to region. It also arrived at an unwelcome time, past the midpoint of the year.

“When the governor said we needed to go back and give everyone the five-day week, we had to do that,” Schwamman said. “But we had surveyed everyone, and 59 percent of our people said keep it the way it is.”

For Schwamman, the four-day week was beneficial to staff and students. Even though Wednesdays were officially off, students still used that time for academics and online learning. The extra day allowed for better sanitation.

“It was an outstanding model for us,” she said. “Our kids did well with it.”

“Mrs. Schwamman remained flexible in her plans while holding firm to providing a meaningful education for all students,” Adams said.

Schwamman believes the schools had their own statistics to prove the efficacy of the four-day week. State test scores remained steady, and behavior actually improved, according to Schwamman.

“The kids obviously did well with it,” she said. “We don’t base everything off of our test scores, but our kids didn’t decline. People thought they wouldn’t do as well. And the number of kids acting out was so small. We had real hard data. Our attendance was outstanding.

“And when we went back to the five-day, things changed a bit. We had an increase in (bad) behavior. We had less attendance. They were missing more school than they did when we had the four-day week.”

For Adams, this strategy was designed to keep students in-person. There was no foreseeable danger of going completely online.

Again, the main issue for Schwamman was the disregard for local control.

“We had a system in place that was working,” she said. “To change it midstream like that was tough.”

But she understands it was a difficult decision.

“I wouldn’t want to be governor Reynolds,” she said. “I think she’s done things that have been great, but there are things I would not agree with. The same way people feel about me sometimes.”

While the schools have gotten through one phase of the pandemic, Schwamman emphasizes that COVID-19 is evolving, both as a disease and as a social reality. While students are not masking, social distancing is still employed when possible, disinfection is emphasized and vaccination encouraged. Currently, the CDC recommends everyone 12 years and older receive the vaccine.

“It can get us here in North Iowa, so we’re going to take precautions,” she said. “But we’re going to do it responsibly, and try to impact students the least we can, because we know 2020 was tough on people socially, emotionally and mentally. What’s best for the kids?”

Stripes

As an Iowa farm girl, Schwamman learned hard work. She was an athlete and a student. Her passion would become education. For many years, she was an elementary school teacher and a coach, before becoming a principal.

One of her most difficult roles was wearing the stripes of an athletic official.

At their last meeting, the Osage School Board discussed the shortage of referees. Poor treatment by fans is one reason people are not drawn to the profession. Even in middle school games, Schwamman faced instances of verbal abuse. The word she used to describe the experience was ‘intense.’

“I feel like people here for the most part are really good,” Schwamman said. “But it only takes one incident for someone not to want to (referee) anymore.”

She has her own story. A fan was yelling at her during a middle school contest.

“Is this your first game, ref?” the person hollered.

“I shouldn’t have done it, but I turned to them,” Schwamman said. “I said, ‘No, it’s my third.’ And I put up three fingers, and I held my whistle out like, ‘Do you want to do it?’ And they sat down.

“I was doing the best I could, and I was doing it for the kids.”

Her mantra is to do the right thing even though it might not be popular, and in some instances, to prepare to be yelled at for it. She would rather the negativity be focused on her instead of her students.

“We know not everything we learn happens in the classroom,” Schwamman said. “Kids are leaving here with the skills they need to be successful. That’s what it’s about. You’re preparing them for life.”

Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0