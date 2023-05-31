Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Forest City Education Association held a retirement tea honoring 10 of the school district’s 2023 retirees at the elementary school on May 24.

“It’s great to see so many current staff, retired staff, and current retirees,” said FCEA President Jason Blaser, joking that school is out forever for the 10 retirees who were the focus of the event.

The recognized retirees: Food Service – Glenda Keough and Bev Lindsay; High School – Murray Anderson; Middle School – Gail McCarthy, Dan Rosacker, and Beth Snyder; Elementary School – Kathy Hanna, Kris Johnson, Deb Kleveland, and Lori Rollefson.

“Family means everything to her,” Superintendent Darwin Lehmann said of Bev Lindsay. “Thank you for your 26 years of service.”

Superintendent Lehmann also spoke about Glenda Keough’s food service contributions since joining the nutrition department in 2003 and rising to nutrition department director in 2013.

“She takes great pride in her work and loves serving others,” Lehmann said.

“Her work in meeting those (nutritional) requirements is amazing,” the superintendent continued. “Thank you for your leadership and your service to the Forest City Community School (District).”

FCHS Principal Ken Baker roasted this year’s lone high school retiree, Murray Anderson.

“He is passionate, so passionate, not only about history but kids,” said Baker, citing that he was notorious for working late in the classroom.

Anderson began teaching in the school district in 1997 after doing so previously in Kansas. He also coached. Baker noted how his football coaching style included often going for big plays, which drew smiles from guests. He also cited Anderson’s talent and willingness to frequently provide technology fixes and solutions.

“Students said he was a favorite teacher,” Baker said. “(Former) students and wrestlers keep in touch with him. They consider him a great friend and mentor. Thank you for your great work and attitude each day.”

Forest City School Board President Gary Ludwig (in jest) urged Anderson, a known roofer and handyman in his spare time, to do anything too crazy in the early days of his retirement, but to be careful because so he can complete scheduled work on Ludwig’s barn. In his larger remarks, Ludwig noted that an estimated 381 years of vast experience was leaving the district with the 2023 retirees.

“If you want to do something, do it,” said Ludwig to the group of retirees. “Don’t become a stranger to the school system. Thank you for all your years of service. You’ve made the (school system) what it is today.”

Middle School Principal Zach Dillavou discussed the accomplishments of three middle school retirees.

“One thing that always amazes me is the length of service of people here,” Dillavou said. “It’s always 25, 30, 33 years. It is just incredible!”

He noted that Gail McCarthy received a Golden Apple Award in 2018 with it being her students that nominated her, making it special.

“She said she will miss students the most and the special education team, AEA, and other special education teachers,” Dillavou said.

McCarthy has plans to travel, which include an Alaskan cruise. She also hopes to spend more time reading, crafting, and being with family members after a quarter century of service to the district.

Well-known as longtime basketball coach, Dan Rosacker, retires with 34 years of experience, 33 as a teacher at Forest City Middle School. He served there under three different principals. Dillavou noted Rosacker’s sense of humor and work on technology integration.

“Dan’s sense of humor has always been a blessing for students, staff, and administration,” Dillavou said. “He always made things work and was always a great problem solver. He made things the best for kids at Forest City Middle School.”

Beth Snyder has worked in various capacities in the school district (also Waldorf University) since 2001. She received degrees in piano, performance, and nursing. She worked in hospital settings previously and has always loved accompanying on the piano.

“She said she considers the piano bench the best seat in the house,” Dillavou said. “Beth enjoyed working with many different directors… She said she is filled with awesome memories and gratefulness.”

He noted she loved the rapport with Forest City Choral Director Annika Andrews and felt blessed to be a part of that. Snyder accompanied for Andrews and the concert choir at the May 21 FCHS commencement in the wind-down of her career.

Forest City Elementary School Principal Brad Jones acknowledged the contributions of four elementary school retirees. Jones said Kathy Hanna served well after prior employment with Winnebago Industries necessitated a lifestyle change following several shoulder surgeries. That change entailed working with kids in kindergarten prep.

“She’s done a great job,” Jones said. “You did a great job working with little kids.”

Jones added that Hanna plans to travel, relax, and to work as a hired hand for her husband. Hanna said she will most miss the kids.

Principal Jones said Kris Johnson, who loves reading books, “inspired kids to read. You’ve done that tremendously. She will travel in a family camper to visit her children’s families in Philadelphia and Nashville.

“I’m going to miss your wonderful sense of humor,” Jones said. “You did a great job and will be hard to replace. We’ll miss you.”

Jones said Deb Kleveland was inspired by a teacher at an early age, which made reading and history come alive for her.

“It’s been really wonderful to see how kids come to you to learn to read,” said Jones. Kleveland said she will really miss the kids’ hugs as well as teachers and staff at the school. She plans to spend more time with her grandchildren.

Principal Jones congratulated Lori Rollefson for completing 33 years in education. Receiving a degree in human services from the University of Northern Iowa, Rollefson went back to school a couple of years later and earned a teaching degree. Jones said she built strong relationships with her students, many of whom stayed in touch with her over the years. He noted how she especially enjoyed working with students and families. He cited her conference work on reading, updating teachers and administrators on literacy instruction, and recently being on a math curriculum team.

“You definitely took on more things recently and became a leader in that realm,” Jones said.

In her retirement, Rollefson hopes to enjoy coffee, pet her cat more, take some long walks, and spend added time with her grandchildren and husband. She said she will miss the students and her co-workers, calling them her “work family and friends.”