With a new school year ready to begin, Steve Kappos, John Tibodeau, and Dave Bartlett were inducted into the Forest City Education Hall of Fame at the Boman Fine Arts Center on Aug. 18. In addition, Forest City Community School District staff received recognitions and service awards.

“It’s an honor to be included with people, who were such good educators,” Kappos said. “It’s a very special group of people.”

Kappos began his teaching career with the Forest City school district in 1981, staying until his retirement in 2015. He worked a total of 36 years in educations, including one year in the Marshalltown school district and another at I-35 in Truro prior to his 34-year teaching and coaching career in Forest City. He served as a social studies teacher, the district’s technology director, and coached sports including wrestling, cross country, and softball.

The Des Moines area native and North Polk High School graduate said one of the best things about working in the Forest City school district, and a reason he stayed so long, was the camaraderie with staff.

“It was somewhere really special to me,” Kappos said. “It was not just teachers, but the whole staff. You always felt like you had constant support. I’m not sure you have that everywhere today.”

Inductee John Tibodeau had a passion for early childhood special education during his career spanning from 1978 through 2016 in the Forest City Community School District.

A person who nominated him for the career award said that Mr. Tibodeau had such love and passion for working with all students and made every student feel important. They went on to say that he was also compassionate, empathetic, and diplomatic with students’ parents, which they appreciated.

Tibodeau also noted the positive working environment that existed throughout his 37 years with the school district in his 39-year teaching career.

“It was a good run,” he said. “The working environment and the atmosphere in the building was so good that you couldn’t help but do your best. My original intent was to teach for five years and go into some business-related field. Five years came and I kept going because I liked what I was doing. I guess that made me forget about that.”

Tibodeau noted that he and his wife, Janet, both love children. She ran a child daycare out of their home for more than 40 years. Janet’s home daycare closed its doors just a week prior to his big day, so they truly are in full retirement mode now, he added.

Tibodeau was also well-known for spending extra time with his students on the playground. He enjoyed helping them build their social and problem-solving skills there while they were playing. They just called it extended recess.

“If I wasn’t on the playground, I’d often be in the teacher’s lounge,” said Tibodeau while thanking all the team members and staff with whom he worked. “They helped and guided me, and kept me fed all those years.”

Tibodeau’s advice to current teachers is to “enjoy your time. It’s going to go fast. Make connections with everyone, including parents and students.”

“Find that something that exists in every student and help them develop that,” he continued. “Every student has something special to offer the world.”

This year’s third inductee, Dave Bartlett, served on the Forest City Board of Education for 23 years.

The longtime board member and board president, played an integral part in the consolidation of the Forest City and Woden-Crystal Lake-Titonka schools as well as the collaborative projects between the district, the City of Forest City, and Waldorf University.

“Dave’s focus was always about doing what is best for students and staff,” said Superintendent Darwin Lehmann during his introductory remarks. “He was up-to-speed on all of the important details and the ever-changing rules, policies, and guidelines relating to school district management.”

Bartlett noted that it was special to be inducted along with Tibodeau.

“In 1971, John and I graduated in the same class, went different directions, and wound up in Forest City, Iowa, and here today,” Bartlett said. “Some elementary school kids could not pronounce Mr. Tibodeau, so they called him Mr. T.”

Bartlett’s nomination read that he was instrumental in making the school district a better place to live, work, teach, and learn.

“I thank the nominating committee for this great honor,” Bartlett said. “It’s very special to me.”

Bartlett said he spent his childhood years in a small Minnesota school district where several teachers and administrators went out of their way to encourage and help him in school.

“They changed my life,” said Bartlett.

Bartlett said his original goal of staying on the school board for 10 years changed because of the good work the board was doing.

“I found I really enjoyed being on the board,” he said. “There were many projects that I wanted to see through to completion.”

He cited the Forest City and W-CL-T consolidation and partnerships with Waldorf, the city, and the Hanson Foundation.

“We were going to do what’s right for the kids,” said Bartlett, noting that not every student is best suited for college and that the John V. Hanson Career Center is a big help for them and local industry. “What other (small) town has these facilities for their kids to enjoy.”

Bartlett noted that the people he worked with closely were a primary reason for his long tenure on the board. He noted having worked with 14 different board members, two superintendents, two business managers, and a number of different administrators through the years.

Staff awards, recognitions

Forest City Community School District 2023 service award recipients:

5 Years - Victoria Arenas, Scott Bjelland, Jason Blaser, Jason Crail, Gary Gerdes, Marcy Hanson, Amber Nye, and Brittany Meinders.

10 Years - Mallory Hartwig, Sherri Jones, Tammy Lambert, Josh Sparrgrove, and Derek Ziesmer.

15 Years - Jeff Jerome, Renee Sorenson, and Carolyn Strait.

25 Years - Ken Baker, Julie Langerud, Deborah Nyhus, and Steve Staudt.

30 Years - Wendy Ambrosen, Tammy Egesdal, and Jen McQuown.

The following new staff were also recognized:

Teachers - Ashlyn Brandt (third grade), Paige DeArmoun-Moretz (first grade), Hayli Hutchinson (middle school special education), Michael Pettengill (high school science, cross country), Lucas Rayhons (middle school science), Brady Schmidt (sixth grade reading/science, wrestling), Cassidy Schmidt (second grade), Alaina Scott (fourth grade), and Kari Seger (fourth grade).

Maintenance - Julie Sherwood (September 2022) and Patrick Wirth (March 2023).

Coaches - Mike Johnson (softball), Phil Porter (football), Patti Strukel (girls’ basketball, softball).

Food Service - Tora Buffington.

Paraprofessionals - Kim Brass, Jeanne Dick, Rebecca Heyer, Tiegan Huntley, Sarah Kirschbaum, Pam Krein (April 2023), Kathy Kurtzleben, Karina Rayhons, and Halena Rogers.

Middle School Principal - Sarah Leichsenring.

Transportation - Kim Redenius (September 2022).

Other - Kristi Carew shared librarian), Elena Koontz (ELL), Mike Van Oort (director of elementary student support - November 2022), Brooke Olsen (shared HR resource between four schools).

“Let’s have a great 2023-24 school year,” said Darwin Lehmann once all of the awards and recognitions were presented.