It was a weekend of going back in time to rural America at the Heritage Park Steam Threshing Festival Aug. 4-6.

This year’s 40th annual festival featured the International Harvester line of tractors and implements. In fact, the International Havester Collectors Iowa Chapter 5 held its annual summer show during the Forest City event. The fact that it has been 100 years since the International Harvester Farmall tractors were introduced was recognized.

Farm activities from a bygone era included plowing, log sawing, oat hulling, ensilage cutting, corn shelling, corn shredding, feed grinding, and baling and featured threshing with both steam engines and prairie tractors. On Saturday, which had more activities than Sunday due to rainy weather on the last day of the three-day festival, 20-year-old Malachaie Schavey of Hobart, Indiana, was busy helping Tyler Kester of Crete, Illinois, keep one of the late Jerred Ruble’s many pieces of equipment (a large prairie tractor made by Kinnard & Sons Manufacturing of Minneapolis) running optimally.

“We work for Justin Click who has done most of restoration for these gas tractors,” said Schavey, estimating at least a third of them were from the Ruble collection. “This is my third year. I needed a job and Justin needed a shop cleaned and that’s where I started. Justin restores and maintains a lot of Jerrod’s tractors.”

Schavey said that even though a significant part of Ruble’s overall collection was sold last year “this is the rarer, more desirable stuff that wasn’t sold. It’s all restored and painted.” He said it is an honor to be one of many who have had a hand with the restorations.

“Jerred was a legend in the hobby,” he continued. “In high school, he was going to scrap yards and buying these for hundreds of dollars. Now, they’re worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.”

Schavey said he and many others especially enjoyed like “back in the day,” using gas prairie tractors. He said it is reminiscent of days past when neighbors shared equipment and plowed together.

“They’ve got a big roller, so we can plow it again and again,” he said. “We’re basically just turning the soil over, but it means a lot to us.”

A number of volunteers who were recent Heritage Park steam school students assisted this year’s steam threshing activities. The park’s most recent steam school, which trains future steam engineers at various levels, was held in May 2023.

Some of those volunteers were manning some of the threshing operations of a 1924 20-horse Minneapolis with an 8701 serial number (from the Ruble collection).

“It was the serial number given before they stopped building them at 8708, so it was the seventh to last one built,” said Lead Engineer Steve Alexander of Kilkenny, Minnesota, “I’ve been running these engines for 20 years. I’m pretty proud to be part of it.”

Alexander said the festival offers recent steam school participants a great opportunity to gain hands-on-experience. He noted there is no better way to learn than by doing.

“I’ve been coming here since about 2001,” Alexander said. “I’m pretty proud of this place. I spend a lot of time down here. There’s always something that needs to be done.”

Yet another coal-fired steam engine that belonged to Ruble of Hanlontown was being operated by Engineer John Fuls of Kanawha. It was a 1911 36-horsepower Rumely double-simple steam tractor engine. It was manufactured by M. Rumely Company of La Porte, Indiana.

Fuls said it is just one of eight such engines known to exist today.

“I’ve been here since 2005,” Fuls said. “I like the antique equipment, the preservation and restoration, and then it’s just fun. I like doing it the old way.”

The weekend festival featured more than classic farm equipment. It included old-fashioned ice cream making, a barn dance and musical entertainment, a first-day tractor ride, a Saturday night spark show featuring a myriad of colors emanating from steam engines after dark, and Sunday morning church service.

Already looking ahead to the 2024 annual festival, the Iowa Massey Collectors will be featured Aug. 2-4, 2024.