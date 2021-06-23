Riverland CC honors local students

Riverland Community College recently announced that four local students have been placed on the 2021 spring president's and dean's lists.

Students making the president’s list include Katrin Shoars of Mitchell and Simon Smith of Stacyville. Students making the dean’s list include John May of McIntire and Tyson Anderson of Saint Ansgar.

To be eligible for the president's list students must have completed 12 credits per semester with letter grades and have earned a grade-point average of 4.00 on a 4.00 scale.

To be eligible for the dean's list students must have completed 12 credits per semester with letter grades and have earned a grade-point average of 3.25 to 3.99 on a 4.00 scale.

