Will Higgins on March 27 provided Hancock County supervisors with details and requirements of an innovative low-pressure animal waste biogas pipeline project based out of Wright County, which will have a considerably smaller footprint in Hancock County.

Higgins is with St. Louis-based Roeslein Alternative Energy. He said the Roeslein Alternative Energy-Monarch Wright County Renewable Natural Gas Gathering Project will entail covered manure lagoons used to capture methane to be converted to renewable natural gas for transport. There are 24 hog farms to hook unto it in Wright County and one in Hancock County. The pipeline will also run through a portion of Hamilton County.

The project is planned to entail 70 miles of gas gathering lines with construction to begin this year and be completed in mid-2024. It will utilize high density polyethylene pipe of 4-8-inch diameter. The pressure will be under 100 pounds per square inch or “less than a bike tire,” according to Higgins. He said the company works on many value-added agriculture projects while also helping to protect ecosystems and wildlife.

“We want to reduce impacts to farming and wildlife as much as possible,” said Higgins. He noted that a small portion of the proposed pipeline will come up into Hancock County, just a few miles south of Corwith. Plans call for it to follow an existing natural gas line near Clarion.

Higgins noted that a mixture of methane and some other waste impurities are treated and converted for natural gas transport. He also noted working with the Iowa Utilities Board, even though the venture is not considered a public utility, saying consent will be sought from existing landowners along the proposed route. The small 1.5 miles of the route in Hancock County is all along farm ground and will not be in close vicinity to any houses. Notification and inspections will also be provided, per IUB rules.

Higgins shared an example of covered lagoons for a farm operation in Missouri, showing equipment used to process raw gas (including anaerobic digesters) to biogas under the same specifications as natural gas to residences. He cited investment of $60 million in communities and infrastructure as well as 3-4 full-time technical positions and related construction-jobs revenue from the project.

The Wright County project will also provide the benefits of a new low-carbon energy source and value-added opportunities for participation of agricultural producers in the area. Higgins cited a good working relationship with Wright County.

Responding to Iowa One Call concerns in the event of a pipeline break, Higgins said “we’re going to be part of the One Call database. So, if somebody calls One Call, we’re going to be aware of it right away.”

Higgins said regulation of the pipeline would fall under “gathering lines” and that there’s very little existing regulatory framework for it at the state level. However, the company’s work with the IUB will lead to it being treated similarly to a utility. He said that the line should be at least four feet deep in right-of-way areas and it will be bored at least as far beneath drainage facilities. However, he noted efforts to avoid infrastructure crossings as much as possible.

Hancock County Engineer Jeremy Purvis recommended to the board of supervisors at its March 20 meeting that any agreements with the county for the biogas pipeline should be consistent as possible with other pipelines in the county. He acknowledged such pipelines are new to him and new to being regulated in Iowa too.

Supervisor Gary Rayhons informed Higgins that an issue he had learned about was problems with animals punching holes in the manure covers in another state.

“We have to patch them every once in a while,” Higgins said. “To get to them, they have to go out and walk on them. A tornado took some out in Missouri.”