'Public dollars are for public things': Iowa superintendents oppose Reynolds' student choice bill

These scholarships would only be available to students that are in public schools identified as low-performing and in need of assistance by a federal program. The state currently has 34 school districts on the list – none of which are in North Iowa.

However, Versteeg warns that the variety of urban, rural, big and small schools on the list could be harmful. And, the list changes every year, which could result in an area school’s enrollment dipping if they were to be included on the list.

“This voucher program may start small, but as we’ve seen in other states, once a program is established, it is easy to expand and will be a costly and expensive program that will pull more resources away from public schools,” Versteeg said.

Versteeg also stated that private schools do not have to follow the same set of federal and state guidelines that public schools do, which is worrisome to him.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Public schools are required to report to a public-elected governing board and be open and transparent with its community.