'Public dollars are for public things': Iowa superintendents oppose Reynolds' student choice bill

Gov. Kim Reynolds has proposed Senate File 159 to Iowa Legislation – a bill that would use taxpayer money to give public school students scholarships or vouchers to be put towards attending private school.
While some lawmakers agree with the premise, many public school superintendents in North Iowa have spoken out against it.
Mason City Superintendent Dave Versteeg, West Hancock Superintendent Wayne Kronemann and Osage and Riceville Superintendent Barb Schwamman all have concerns about the bill – a sentiment they say is shared across many administrators in the state of Iowa.
“Public dollars are for public things,” Kronemann said. “Whether you use those public things or not. Roads, libraries, whatever it may be. We start funding private things with public dollars, that’s an issue.”
Under the proposal, the scholarships would cost the state’s 300-plus public school districts a total of $2.1 million. While that number may seem large, it’s only a small portion of the $3 billion the state devotes annually to public education, according to a nonpartisan state analysis.
These scholarships would only be available to students that are in public schools identified as low-performing and in need of assistance by a federal program. The state currently has 34 school districts on the list – none of which are in North Iowa.
However, Versteeg warns that the variety of urban, rural, big and small schools on the list could be harmful. And, the list changes every year, which could result in an area school’s enrollment dipping if they were to be included on the list.
“This voucher program may start small, but as we’ve seen in other states, once a program is established, it is easy to expand and will be a costly and expensive program that will pull more resources away from public schools,” Versteeg said.
Versteeg also stated that private schools do not have to follow the same set of federal and state guidelines that public schools do, which is worrisome to him.
Public schools are required to report to a public-elected governing board and be open and transparent with its community.
“The current version of SF 159 does not include accountability, transparency or reporting requirements for these public dollars,” Versteeg said. “Taxpayers have a right to know how their funds are being used and will be left in the dark about the use and impact of voucher funds.”
At Osage, the school board met last week to draft a resolution opposing the bill. Similar to Kronemann, Schwamman and the board opposed the use of public dollars used for private schooling.
“Spending public money on private schools will take away from our educational funding. Public schools provide oversight, but it’s also the fact that we cannot turn away students,” Schwamman said. “Every kid that comes to our door, we have to accept. We want to make sure people understand the consequences of Senate File 159.”
It’s not just administrators and educators who have a strong opinion about the proposed bill. Both Sen. Amanda Eagan, D-Mason City, and the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union have made statements opposing the bill.
However, Reynolds and many Republicans advocate that the proposal would only allow for students in struggling districts to receive better education.
“I have no desire to defund our schools or prevent their progress,” Reynolds said on Friday. “But I will not turn a blind eye to opportunities for improvement where it’s necessary. A strong public school system is imperative, and my education reform bill has the potential to raise the quality of all schools.”
“Every child deserves a quality education regardless of income and no matter their zip code,” Reynolds added. “And when a school is failing a child, parents should have the ability to change the course of their child’s education for the better. We will always look to create opportunities for every single Iowan, including our youngest.”
Kronemann shared a stance opposite of Reynolds.
“There’s no evidence that shows that private schools do any better in academics than public schools do,” Kronemann said. “Especially when you account for the kids that they don’t have to take.”
The Republican-controlled Iowa Senate passed the proposal last week, and it now heads to the GOP-led House. Speaker Pat Grassley said the bill will be considered, but not right away.
