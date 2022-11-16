Pipeline reps seek Hancock County's advance cooperation on drainage crossings

Hancock County supervisors on Nov. 14 held an initial meeting with TurnKey Logistics representatives for Summit Carbon Solutions, regarding drainage district tile, open ditches, and road crossings for its proposed CO2 pipeline in Hancock County.

Logistics Project Manager Bill Sullivan and Relationship Manager Doug Bergold advocated for cooperation from county officials well in advance of the potential Iowa Utilities Board permit issuance. They said having a firm grasp on drainage infrastructure locations and details at proposed crossings will help alleviate the potential for drainage issues and concerns later.

Sullivan said SCS is anticipating an IUB decision on the hazardous pipeline permit application in June or July of 2023. He said construction could start as soon as August 2023 with the state regulatory approval.

“We want everything in place well in advance of the decision,” said Sullivan, recommending a subsequent sit-down meeting with supervisors that would last at least an hour to discuss particulars of individual crossings in the county. He said comparing notes with county officials is vital to ensure accuracy of county-level GPS drain tile information related to the project. Similarly, needing to bore under county roads and cross open ditches will require knowing exactly what is underground, he added.

“There’s a whole lot of information that Summit Carbon Solutions and Hancock County can exchange,” Sullivan said. “We want to determine the most intelligent and protective methodology. Rather than taking a one-size-fits all approach, we’d like to discuss what each crossing looks like.”

He said there would be a drainage engineer appointed by the county as well as the agricultural land restoration/engineering inspector required by the IUB for the project. Supervisor Chair Jerry Tlach said the county board has discussed, but has not yet appointed a drainage engineer. The costs of the engineering inspection for such projects are typically billed to the company.

However, an anticipated hurdle is a desire to complete tile locates in advance of the permit issuance, which could place an additional burden on county officials, working with county staff and local contractors. Sullivan said it is his understanding that SCS cannot engage in tile locates in advance of a permit being issued, but that there will be a need to be ready to go.

Based on his past experience as a project manager, Sullivan said he believes SCS would need to take on the additional costs of properly locating and identifying underground facilities in advance of construction. However, he noted SCS has not currently provided confirmation of that with him for this proposed project.

“We have to have an idea who pays the bills before we start spending any money,” said Tlach. “We kind of know where we are at with the (drainage) engineer.”

Saying he was open to other solutions, Sullivan pressed supervisors and county officials for help with obtaining more precise information about proposed crossings in advance of the project. He said pipeline company representatives cannot access the land in advance of obtaining a permit, noting that counties can and saying it could help achieve better results if and when the project comes through the county.

Supervisors voiced concerns about the burdens of additional work and resources being placed on the county, including monetary and budgeting.

“We don’t have a bank account for this,” said Greiman. “I think that’s our biggest fear is payment, in addition to destruction of tile.”

Sullivan recommended referencing Iowa Drainage District Association documents for base language for an agreement with TurnKey Logistics, on behalf of SCS, which could address payment and other concerns. Supervisor Greiman asked what happens with agreements if there is a sale to a different entity or corporation.

“Just like landowners with easements, they would have to abide by the same terms and conditions that were set up,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan assured supervisors that the county’s drainage engineer could be paid within 30 days for his or her work. He said his office would contract with the county to process payments timely after someone is in place. He said construction of the pipeline would probably first entail working on north and south trunk lines, followed by east and west laterals.

“I’ve done a lot of drainage district projects and I’ve done a lot of drain tiles,” said Sullivan, acknowledging, when asked by County Engineer Jeremy Purvis, that it’s his first CO2 pipeline project. “I don’t want to see it done poorly.”

Having met with officials of Greene and Story Counties recently, Sullivan said the company maintains some flexibility in moving pipe “50 feet to cross four tiles instead of 50” in many circumstances, because it is best to cross fewer tiles. “We’ll do that and have been doing that quite a bit in Iowa.”

Supervisor Greiman also asked about the safety and emergency response and repair of CO2 pipelines, in general. Sullivan said that CO2 would be released to the atmosphere in an emergency shutoff situation.

“The primary concern is not necessarily a rupture, which is extremely uncommon,” he said. “I’m a non-environmental permitting guy, but they would basically close things off, replace the section of pipe affected, and test to ensure there are no leaks. The carbon dioxide may sit on the ground for some time. It is not flammable or combustible. It is basically just the carbon dioxide that will go up into the air minus the water.”

Sullivan noted they are also working with municipal water and water supply organizations for water needs, including discharge.

Summit Carbon Solutions is an Ames, Iowa, agricultural-based company that continues to seek contracts with additional ethanol firms. Its proposed pipeline would stretch across Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota, South Dakota and North Dakota, where captured carbon dioxide would be stored deep underground.