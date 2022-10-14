Personal passion fuels Blue House Pottery business success in Hanlontown

If you walk into the garage of Jim and Judith Miller of Hanlontown, you will not find a car, lawn mower or anything typically stored in a garage; you will instead see a pottery studio. It is the home of Blue House Pottery, a business the couple has been running for 45 years.

Judith and Jim began the business to help get their children through college, and because they love the work, they decided to keep going. The couple does pottery around 50-60 hours a week, seven days a week. They create various items, including functional dishes (microwave, oven, and dishwasher safe), urns, and keepsakes.

However, the couple’s main focus lies in their one-of-a-kind pottery sculptures, oftentimes featuring gnomes and vases. They will sometimes add nickel or gold to the sculptures, making the colors pop while creating an alluring appearance.

While both Jim and Judith fire and glaze the pottery, they each have their own specialty. Jim throws the clay (forming the basic clay shape on the pottery wheel). Judith sculpts it.

“We each have our own area, but every piece, we both do,” said Jim.

Jim learned pottery from the University of South Dakota and Drake University. He taught art for a total of 37 years, including for the Central Springs and Clear Lake school districts.

Originally a flatwork artist, Judith learned how to sculpt clay from Jim and likes “working with clay because you can do so much more than you can with painting.”

“Judith has an excellent eye for sculpture,” Jim said. “She has a thought in her mind as she starts a piece and it may even change because of the character of the piece itself.”

The couple does eight art shows throughout the summer between Iowa, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Tennessee, and Illinois.

Blue House Pottery is open by appointment by calling 641.529.0247 or emailing potterybluehouse@gmail.com.

“I would say because you don’t have to force us to go to work and we love what we do, it isn’t a job,” said Judith. “It’s more of a passion.”