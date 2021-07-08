Penney sells the county's economic potential

On Sheri Penney’s first day as the new Mitchell County economic development director, she is busy decorating her room in the courthouse basement. Things must be in order.
Her husband, Chris Penney, grew up on a farm near Little Cedar. His experiences have informed her view, as she believes agriculture is the backbone of Mitchell County. That will be her starting point for economic development.
Before being hired at MCEDC, she worked in Mason City for North Iowa Community Action Organization, where she combined her education degree with city government.
Penney is taking the reins from former director Tony Stonecypher and from interim director Tracy Church.
“I’m excited for the opportunity,” Penney said. “I think we’re going to do some great things for Mitchell County.”
She is originally from Williamsburg, not far from Iowa City. Her resume could include babysitting a future NFL player – a 4 year old named Austin Blythe. Now 300 pounds, the former Iowa Hawkeye will play center for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2021.
Penney attended the University of Iowa for elementary education, earning her degree in 2007. Her husband graduated from the College of Pharmacy and works in that field in Mason City and at Smart Pharmacy in Osage.
After graduation, Penney worked for Mason City.
“And I found Parks and Recreation, which involved working with kids but also working for the city,” she said. “I loved it, but then an opportunity opened up in Waukee.”
It was quite a change from Cerro Gordo and Mitchell County – Waukee is a giant, and it’s still growing. In the end, it wasn’t the right fit for her family. It was not quite home. After three years the Penneys pulled up stakes.
“I was happy to come back here because Osage resembles the community I grew up in,” she said. “It has small town values. Mitchell County is a great place to raise a family.”
The return to Osage was inevitable. For five years, Penney was a stay-at-home mother. She has three children – 9-year-old twin boys Hayden and Holden and a 7-year-old daughter Caroline. Now, without the commute to Mason City, there will be more time for family.
Working with NICAO meant a departure from Des Moines and a return to education.
When the MCEDC position came open, her experience working for Mason City and the City of Waukee were principle reasons she applied.
“It interested me in getting to see this side of city workings,” Penney said of her previous positions in local government. “The great part of working in Mitchell County is that I get to have a hand in a lot of communities and their economic development. Mitchell County is home for us.”
Mitchell County Supervisor Todd Frein sees her time in a big city as a positive; he believes some of the things she learned there can be applied to Mitchell County.
“She’s been so involved with anything from education, with kids through adults,” Frein said of Penney’s qualifications. “She’s got spunk. She’s ready to take off and run. I think she’s a great fit for us. Her husband’s from the area and they wanted to settle in a small, rural town.”
Penney's vision
While its expansion might not be at the same volume as Waukee, Penney’s motivation is to watch Mitchell County grow.
“My goal is to make MCEDC known,” she said. “I want businesses and business owners to know that MCEDC is here to support them and help them grow. I hope to bring new businesses to the area – that in turn will bring in revenue to our county.
“Mitchell County is kind of a blank slate in terms of economic development. We have great things coming up.”
One thing Penney is emphasizing is social media and its influence on modern society. Currently, she is spearheading the development of a website. The goal is to light a beacon not only for potential employers but for tourism.
In Mason City and Waukee, marketing was emphasized, with social media as a cog, and Penney drew the role of organizing public awareness.
“Anymore, that’s the first way people get their information,” Penney said of social media. “I don’t want people to have to dig on the Internet to find us."
Penney is a big advocate for recreation and getting people outside and staying active.
"That helps draw people to your community," she said. "We have some really great bike trails. Our campgrounds are a nice amenity. Someday I would like to see us connect up with the Riceville trail, because that is a beautiful area.”
One goal is spreading the message that Mitchell County is a destination to hike, forage, hunt and fish. Therefore, partnering with Mitchell County Conservation is important – when Conservation hosts events, MCEDC’s website will become a megaphone.
Penney’s office is in the Mitchell County Courthouse basement. Her hours are 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
