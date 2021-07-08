Penney sells the county's economic potential

After graduation, Penney worked for Mason City.

“And I found Parks and Recreation, which involved working with kids but also working for the city,” she said. “I loved it, but then an opportunity opened up in Waukee.”

It was quite a change from Cerro Gordo and Mitchell County – Waukee is a giant, and it’s still growing. In the end, it wasn’t the right fit for her family. It was not quite home. After three years the Penneys pulled up stakes.

“I was happy to come back here because Osage resembles the community I grew up in,” she said. “It has small town values. Mitchell County is a great place to raise a family.”

The return to Osage was inevitable. For five years, Penney was a stay-at-home mother. She has three children – 9-year-old twin boys Hayden and Holden and a 7-year-old daughter Caroline. Now, without the commute to Mason City, there will be more time for family.

Working with NICAO meant a departure from Des Moines and a return to education.

When the MCEDC position came open, her experience working for Mason City and the City of Waukee were principle reasons she applied.