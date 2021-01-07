Package deal brings Britt's Harmon, dog Kovu to Forest City police

Nobody wanted to separate 3-year-old police dog, Kovu, from his best friend and police officer, Tyler Harmon.
The dynamic policing team is staying together, but will patrol streets full-time in Forest City rather than in Britt starting on Jan. 11.
The Britt City Council approved an agreement to sell its police K-9 vehicle, canine and related K-9 equipment to the Forest City Police Department on Jan. 5, allowing Britt police officer Harmon to continue his working relationship with the dog after his hire by the Forest City PD.
The duo will also still maintain residency in Britt after the Forest City Council waived a police residency requirement.
The package deal includes a 2017 Ford Explorer fitted for K-9 patrol plus the canine being sold for a total of $28,000. The Britt mayor and council members and Britt Police Chief described the deal as a win-win scenario for both cities.
Mayor Ryan Arndorfer noted the importance of Harmon’s working relationship with Kovu and said the city’s sale funds will be earmarked for a new K-9 vehicle and police dog. He said that the city intends to purchase a new K-9 vehicle, which will be discussed at the next council meeting.
Arndorfer noted that new Britt police officer Josh Trulson, who is undertaking police academy training before starting patrols later in 2021, has expressed an interest in K-9 work, but will not be ready immediately.
It is estimated that it may be a year to 18 months until Britt’s K-9 patrol is back up full-time. Arndorfer expressed that not having a K-9 vehicle sit idle during the interim is a benefit. Britt Police Chief Mark Anderson agreed.
“I know Forest City is looking forward to getting this started over there and we will work towards replacements,” said Anderson, who has posted vacant officer and sergeant positions.
Forest City Police Chief Tom Montgomery said his department stands ready to provide Britt K-9 assistance as needed during the interim period Britt faces. Harmon echoed that sentiment, saying that he has told Britt officials that he hopes to assist if K-9 work is needed there in the near future.
“That’s the good thing about small-town departments in the north Iowa area,” said Harmon. “We’re all willing to help each other. Everyone in Britt has been great to me and I’ve so enjoyed my time with Britt. Britt is home for me and I will continue living there and be a part of the community in that way. Forest City is also home for me too as I grew up there.”
Harmon is a 2011 Forest City High School graduate and worked as a Forest City reserve police officer from 2011 into 2014 before completing police academy training in December 2014 and starting full-time for the Britt Police Department.
He credits the Britt Police Department for making his dream of being a canine officer possible. Harmon said Kovu will be 4 years old in May, that he got the dog in 2018, and received canine handler training from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department K-9 Deputy Andy Klein over five weeks.
“He’s my buddy and part of the family,” said Harmon of Kovu. “We go to work every day and when we’re done, he goes home with me."
On Jan. 4, the Forest City Council had pre-approved the $28,000 purchase. Mayor Barney Ruiter described the hiring of Tyler Harmon as a full-time police officer and purchasing the K-9 vehicle and canine as a “package deal.”
The two agenda items were discussed simultaneously and both were approved.
On his off days with the Britt PD, Harmon had already been working part-time as a fill-in officer for Forest City for several years. The K-9 vehicle has just over 65,000 miles and is in good condition, according to Chief Montgomery, who said that it will enable his department to delay a planned new K-9 vehicle and canine budget expense for a number of years.
Montgomery picked up the newly purchased K-9 vehicle in Britt on Jan. 6. So, Forest City now has two K-9 patrol units, canines, and handlers/officers for probably at least two more years. Lieutenant Ross Eiden and his police dog, Kona, will continue as well.
“Having a canine is a deterrent,” said Montgomery. “Drug dealers and drug users don’t usually come through town if a K-9 officer is on duty. It is like having another officer and we are very lucky to have two. We don’t absolutely need two, but we will run both of them for now. We can put Tyler and his dog out on the street right away. We are lucky to get an experienced officer like Tyler. He’s a good officer who handles himself well and deals with the public and members of the community effectively.”
Montgomery stated that the hope is that the new canine, Kovu, could serve another four to five years after Lt. Eiden’s canine retires after a couple of years.
In the meantime, the K-9 units could even team up at times, yet most often will patrol at different times, he noted. Harmon noted that he served as an assistant wrestling coach at West Hancock High School for two years and has actively worked on building relationships with youth in Britt.
“It’s exciting to get back and serve my hometown,” said Harmon. “I know a lot of people and I want to get involved in the community and build friendships and relationships. I’ve done a lot of that in Britt.”
Harmon stated that police dogs are good not only for drug seizures, but tracking and following suspects if they run away from law enforcement. He said most of his experience with Kovu has been drug-related crimes or investigations along with a few tracking situations where he was on the scent and doing well but ultimately lost the trail. He noted that a lot of intangibles are involved with tracking or following suspects and “you always want to look out for yourself and your dog foremost.” He said he had to learn to trust the dog should his life be on the line and the dog has to trust him just the same. He said it is a very special and close relationship, working with Kovu.
Montgomery noted that Britt officials have been extraordinary to work with and that he never likes taking an officer from another small community. Montgomery stated that he did not know if anything would come of it when he first brought up Harmon’s name for an officer opening, knowing his working relationship with the dog and residency could be an issue. He also said with reduced numbers of applicants amidst the current police climate across the nation, it has been more difficult recently for police departments to stay fully staffed.
“I can assure that Tyler will be available to assist Britt anytime they need the help,” said Montgomery.
Chief Montgomery and Harmon both noted Harmon’s close friendship with Montgomery’s son, Andrew. Montgomery acknowledged knowing Harmon since he was a young child. Harmon and Andrew Montgomery both became Forest City police reserve officers in 2011.
Harmon’s wife, Hannah, runs “Pretty Paws” from their home in Britt, which is a dog grooming and boarding business she has owned and operated for eight years. When he is not policing, Harmon helps with the business and helps care for their children, three-year-old Kingsley as well as McCoy, who will be two years old next month.
“I already know everybody in Forest City so it will be an easy adjustment,” said Harmon. ”I can’t wait to get started.”
