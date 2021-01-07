Package deal brings Britt's Harmon, dog Kovu to Forest City police

In the meantime, the K-9 units could even team up at times, yet most often will patrol at different times, he noted. Harmon noted that he served as an assistant wrestling coach at West Hancock High School for two years and has actively worked on building relationships with youth in Britt.

Harmon stated that police dogs are good not only for drug seizures, but tracking and following suspects if they run away from law enforcement. He said most of his experience with Kovu has been drug-related crimes or investigations along with a few tracking situations where he was on the scent and doing well but ultimately lost the trail. He noted that a lot of intangibles are involved with tracking or following suspects and “you always want to look out for yourself and your dog foremost.” He said he had to learn to trust the dog should his life be on the line and the dog has to trust him just the same. He said it is a very special and close relationship, working with Kovu.