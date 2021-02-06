Osage wins sectional title, sends 11 wrestlers to district meet

A wave of green washed over the Clear Lake gymnasium on Saturday, as the Osage wrestling team dominated the Class 2A, Section 7 tournament.

By the time the final whistle blew, the Green Devils had pushed 11 wrestlers on to next week’s district tournament, with five claiming sectional titles, and six finishing second.

The top two finishers in each weight class at sectionals advance to the district tournament.

“I’m pretty excited for our team,” head coach Brent Jennings said. “We won some big matches today. We got through at a few weights where we knew we would have to battle pretty hard. The kids did a good job. We were prepared.”

The Green Devils also claimed a team title on Saturday, winning first place in the six-team field with an overall score of 263.5. Second place went to Clarion-Goldfield-Dows at 235, while Southeast Valley finished third at 165.5. Forest City came in fourth place at 148, while Clear Lake and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura took fifth and sixth with respective scores of 129.5, and 57.

The Green Devils had success with wrestlers both old and young, as three freshmen, four seniors, three sophomores, and one junior all punched their ticket to the next round.