Osage wins sectional title, sends 11 wrestlers to district meet

A wave of green washed over the Clear Lake gymnasium on Saturday, as the Osage wrestling team dominated the Class 2A, Section 7 tournament.
By the time the final whistle blew, the Green Devils had pushed 11 wrestlers on to next week’s district tournament, with five claiming sectional titles, and six finishing second.
The top two finishers in each weight class at sectionals advance to the district tournament.
“I’m pretty excited for our team,” head coach Brent Jennings said. “We won some big matches today. We got through at a few weights where we knew we would have to battle pretty hard. The kids did a good job. We were prepared.”
The Green Devils also claimed a team title on Saturday, winning first place in the six-team field with an overall score of 263.5. Second place went to Clarion-Goldfield-Dows at 235, while Southeast Valley finished third at 165.5. Forest City came in fourth place at 148, while Clear Lake and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura took fifth and sixth with respective scores of 129.5, and 57.
The Green Devils had success with wrestlers both old and young, as three freshmen, four seniors, three sophomores, and one junior all punched their ticket to the next round.
“I think it says that it’s kind of a legacy at Osage,” senior Spencer Mooberry said. “Kids step up, and there are a lot of kids that put in a lot of time at the AAU level, like middle school and elementary school. It shows off here. We have a lot of freshman and a lot of sophomores, and it just keeps going.”
Mooberry advanced with a 39-second victory by fall over Southeast Valley junior Harley Bryson in the 182-pound finals. Between his two victories, Mooberry spent only 1:46 on the mat.
Freshman Darren Adams was the first Osage wrestler to advance, with a 12-6 win over Clear Lake’s Tyler LeFevre in the 106 pound finals. With his second place finish, LeFevre also advanced to districts.
At 113, Osage freshman Tucker Stangel pinned Southeast Valley sophomore Caelan Oakes in the finals. Later, Oakes clinched his districts spot with a technical fall win in the second place match over Clarion's Kaeden Langfitt.
“I think I’ve wrestled in bigger matches, so I’m not nervous or anything,” Stangel said. “I’m just trying to wrestle my way, and my style. Dominate, and break them. Make them not want to wrestle me anymore.”
Green Devils' senior Averee Abben won the 132 pound title, with a 4-0 decision over senior Brock Moore in the finals. Moore also advanced to districts, due to his second place finish.
At 138, Green Devils freshman Max Gast advanced with a second place finish, after losing by fall to Clarion-Goldfield-Dows senior Reed Abbas. 145 pound sophomore Nicholas Fox also placed second, after he was pinned by Cowboys’ senior Remington Hanson in the finals.
Osage’s Joey Potter fell in the 152 pound finals to Bryce Allen, but also advanced to districts. At 170, senior Colin Muller took first place, while Keaton and Barrett Muller finished runner-up at 195 and 220, respectively. At 285, sophomore Cole Jeffries also pushed through with a second place finish.
Aside from the barrage of Green Devils, a few other area wrestlers also advanced.
Clear Lake will send two wrestlers to districts, in LeFevre and 120 pound sophomore Max Currier. Currier won by pin in both of his matches, including a 3:37 win by fall in the finals, over Clarion-Goldfield-Dows sophomore Ethan Traub.
At 195, Forest City junior Reese Moore won the title, while sophomore teammate Kellen Moore got the win at 126.
Reese, who finished third at state last year at 182 pounds, earned his 100th career victory with his semifinal win over GHV junior Kenneth Hook. To Moore, postseason experience is crucial at this time of year, and is something that he has plenty of.
“In the postseason, experience is definitely a key to success," Moore said. "You’ve been there, and you know what it is like. Especially down at (Wells Fargo Arena). The atmosphere, and getting used to it was a big thing last year. This year, I’m looking forward to getting down there and staying nice and comfortable.”
Overall, the day belonged to Osage, and for Jennings, the success of his young wrestlers was an exciting glimpse into the program’s future. Next week will be even tougher, as his wrestlers battle for spots at the state tournament, but he is hopeful that they can keep riding this green wave.
“To get all those guys through, and get 11 moving on to next week, anything can happen at districts,” Jennings said. “We’ll see if we can get 11 in the state tournament. That’ll be the goal.”
All of the advancing wrestlers will wrestle next Saturday at the Class 2A, District 4 tournament in Humboldt. The Green Devils will also wrestle on Tuesday at regional duals.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.