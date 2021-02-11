Osage students play in virtual sandbox

A 2018 article from The New York University Dispatch explains that, “In the rise of digital communication, technology can actually help communication skills because it allows people to learn written communication [for] varying audiences.”

In other words, more and more workplaces require good people skills as well as the ability to traverse a virtual reality.

“It really hits those four C’s,” Molitor said of computer science, pointing to esports as a great example. “Collaboration, communication, critical thinking and creativity.”

Students figure it out together.

“So much of it is problem-solving,” Meier said. “If you fail in technology, you can still be very successful. In coding, they have to fail if something doesn’t work, but then they fix it.

“In order to be a good problem solver, you’ve got to work with other people. It’s amazing how creative elementary kids can be in their thought process and in the things they’re willing to try. If you start that in preschool, they continue to be creative and outside of the box thinkers as they move on down the line.”

According to Molitor, there are more jobs involving computer science and technology then there are students to fill them.