Osage students play in virtual sandbox

Farmers use algorithms to plant crops. The military keeps tabs on gamers to recruit potential soldiers. Plumbers use technology to snake pipes. Telephones and cars have transformed into supercomputers.
In contrast, when Osage Community Schools media specialist Kelley Molitor was a senior in 1991, her high school bought its first Apple IIe desktop, the contemporary equivalent of stone wheels on an F-22 stealth fighter jet.
“Programming wasn’t much of a thing then, but we tried to do some basic coding,” Molitor said. “That’s not even close to what kids are capable of now.”
Molitor and Thomas Meier, Osage technology director, help students navigate the maze of this advancement, to build upon a civilization already 67 years into the space age.
Spearhead
In 2020, Molitor and Meier spearheaded an effort to secure a computer science grant for Osage, which the school also received two years ago. The funds transported teachers to technological conferences across the country.
“We sent them to places like Seattle and Philadelphia,” Molitor said. “They came back excited about the things they’d learned, and they shared it with the rest of the staff.”
It trickles down, as the lessons are then passed from trained staff to other teachers and eventually to the main target – students.
A huge benefit from those grant funds involved two staff members finishing their curriculums to become certified as computer science instructors. One was Chris Kyhl, math teacher and esports coach. The other was Meier, who graduated from the University of Northern Iowa.
Through the grant, Meier got the chance to return to UNI 23 years later and finish his training.
“We got a pretty good chunk of change in comparison to other schools,” Molitor said. “We’re a frontrunner in the state and in multiple states, as far as making sure we’re ahead of the curve.”
“The district has been recognized as a leader in computer science integration,” added Osage superintendent Barb Schwamman. “Pre-K through 12, we were one of the first that had K-12 pathways for a school of our size. We’re someone who has had multiple teachers endorsed.”
Part of the rubric determining grant recipients includes student aptitude and the efforts of teachers and administration.
“We’re one of few schools requiring computer science in high school before they graduate,” Meier said, “and to offer as many courses as we do for one teacher covering it all. Having the grant before and getting the grant again – we’ve just been trying to stay at the front edge of technology and keep ourselves aware of where the trend is going.”
Sandbox
While the previous grant was expansive, this year’s will take a giant leap forward, though COVID-19 will force professional development in-house.
Meanwhile, in the school library, there is a sandbox, an advanced playground with no bucket or pail.
“This is an augmented reality sandbox,” Molitor said of the machine sitting in the sun. However, the sand this year is covered, being too difficult to clean during the pandemic.
A computer under the box runs everything to the projector, Meier explained. A topographical map appears in the sand, and as it builds up, it changes the topography based on how a student plays in the box. It is an alternate world in the corner of the room.
An Xbox 360 detects differences in movements, sends the information back to a gaming quality computer and changes what it projects.
“You can dig a hole and put your hand over the light at the right height, and it acts like rain,” Meier said. “Then you can see where the water would flow based on the topography. Then you can make a river or a pond, and it’s all augmented reality.”
An Osage high school student built the cart for this sandbox.
Both Meier and Molitor admit that some of their students are more technologically savvy than their teachers. That is the goal.
“It’s something we funded ourselves, knowing it’s a vital job skill,” Meier said. “We get our kids comfortable integrating these skills – not just consuming technology, but helping to create it.”
“Osage requires computer science for high school students,” Molitor said. “Even if kids don’t go into computer science, they’re going to work with people who are computer scientists. They need to be able to speak and understand the language.”
The abacus has been replaced by robotics, electron microscopes and augmented reality.
“All these cabinets have all sorts of material, including robotics,” Molitor said of the cupboards next to the sandbox. “A maker space gives them the opportunity to tinker. They can take stuff apart and try to put it back together.”
These cabinets are available to grades five through 12. They are filled with tinker toys, except with robotic limbs instead of wooden spools, ready to be reverse engineered.
Humanity
The second grant began its tenure on Feb. 3.
While it might seem counterintuitive that the stereotypical isolation of gamers or self-described computer nerds actually improves socialization and interpersonal skills, Meier believes this is true.
A 2018 article from The New York University Dispatch explains that, “In the rise of digital communication, technology can actually help communication skills because it allows people to learn written communication [for] varying audiences.”
In other words, more and more workplaces require good people skills as well as the ability to traverse a virtual reality.
“It really hits those four C’s,” Molitor said of computer science, pointing to esports as a great example. “Collaboration, communication, critical thinking and creativity.”
Students figure it out together.
“So much of it is problem-solving,” Meier said. “If you fail in technology, you can still be very successful. In coding, they have to fail if something doesn’t work, but then they fix it.
“In order to be a good problem solver, you’ve got to work with other people. It’s amazing how creative elementary kids can be in their thought process and in the things they’re willing to try. If you start that in preschool, they continue to be creative and outside of the box thinkers as they move on down the line.”
According to Molitor, there are more jobs involving computer science and technology then there are students to fill them.
“Every field, technology has become a big piece of it,” Meier said. “During the pandemic, technology is playing an even greater role with everything – from how you get your groceries, to schooling, to being able to visit with your relatives.
“We don’t see it going away, and we’re glad we’re working hard to integrate it into our district.”
For the time being, Osage students will continue to assist in local business partnerships arranged by the school. Thanks to grants, they will be able to share space age skills with their community, maintaining a bridge between human relationships and science.
