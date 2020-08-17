You are the owner of this article.
Osage schools report over 90 percent in-person registration at board meeting
Only a week away from the first day of school, the Osage Board of Education met for its monthly meeting on Monday night.

A highlight of the meeting was the principals' reports from Lincoln Elementary, the Middle School and the High School. Out of the three reports, it was noted that well over 90 percent of students in the district registered for in-person learning.

Osage board

The Osage Board of Education meets on Monday night.

Lincoln Elementary Principal Greg Adams reported that 366 students will attend in-person classes, 25 will attend remote learning and nine will be home-schooled. Around 92 percent of students will be in the classrooms at the elementary.

Middle School Principal Sarah Leichsenring said that 24 students will learn remotely and the other 260 will be in the classroom this fall. Over 90 percent of students chose to learn face-to-face.

High School Principal Tim Hejhal reported that only over 93 percent of his students will be attending class at the high school. Only 19 students chose remote learning at home and two chose to home-school.

"I would say much lower than we anticipated in terms of those families who are choosing to stay home," Leichsenring said at the meeting. "I think a lot of those families in conversation are ready to sent their kids back."

Leichenring thinks families and kids are choosing to come back for many reasons, but one reason is the administration.

"I also think it speaks volumes to the support that you guys (the board) have shown in terms of people feeling comfortable, because we are doing things like requiring masks," Leichsenring said. "We are changing our schedule. A lot of those things that not every school district is doing that I think is making our families comfortable to allow their kids to come back."

Superintendent Barb Schwamman later showed drawstring bags donated by Pritchard Family Auto Stores that students will receive on the first day of school.

"Everybody is getting three masks to start the year off, a drawstring bag and they're getting a sanitizer," Schwamman said.

The board also approved a large number of new board policies, a new background check company, a daycare agreement and a growing tree agreement.

The three schools in the district also made mention of a couple changes in the handbooks including limiting visitors in the schools for COVID-19 reasons, new verbiage for face coverings and block schedule changes. All changes in the handbooks were approved.

Another action item that was approved was a $110 per day to $120 pay raise for substitute teachers. Other hourly positions such as cooks went up 50 cents per hour. Bus drivers pay per route goes up $5 per trip.

"We can't keep school open if we have a lot of people that unfortunately become quarantined or are sick or actually have a health issue," Schwamman said. "We'll have staff that do get sick period. The 120 puts us fairly competitive and out on top some more. Maybe help attract some substitutes."

Schwamman also gave a spotlight on education, which was over the greenhouse this month. The board recognized softball and baseball players who were honored with achievements as well.

The next Board of Education meeting is set for Sept. 21. School will start on Monday, Aug. 24.

Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

