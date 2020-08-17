Osage schools report over 90 percent in-person registration at board meeting

"I also think it speaks volumes to the support that you guys (the board) have shown in terms of people feeling comfortable, because we are doing things like requiring masks," Leichsenring said. "We are changing our schedule. A lot of those things that not every school district is doing that I think is making our families comfortable to allow their kids to come back."

Superintendent Barb Schwamman later showed drawstring bags donated by Pritchard Family Auto Stores that students will receive on the first day of school.

"Everybody is getting three masks to start the year off, a drawstring bag and they're getting a sanitizer," Schwamman said.

The board also approved a large number of new board policies, a new background check company, a daycare agreement and a growing tree agreement.

The three schools in the district also made mention of a couple changes in the handbooks including limiting visitors in the schools for COVID-19 reasons, new verbiage for face coverings and block schedule changes. All changes in the handbooks were approved.

Another action item that was approved was a $110 per day to $120 pay raise for substitute teachers. Other hourly positions such as cooks went up 50 cents per hour. Bus drivers pay per route goes up $5 per trip.