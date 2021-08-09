Osage schools rebound from COVID-19

Osage Community School District continues to rebound from COVID-19 at a higher average rate, and statewide assessments prove it.
The Iowa Department of Education recently released the results of its spring 2021 assessment of K-3 early literacy screenings (ELA) and the Iowa Statewide Assessment of Student Progress for students in grades 3-11.
According to Gazette-Lee Des Moines Bureau’s Iowa Capitol Digest for Aug. 5, the statewide scores demonstrated the effects of the pandemic:
“Student performance dropped 10 percentage points from fall 2019 to fall 2020 after the 2019-20 school year was cut short due to COVID-19. Spring 2021 proficiency scores improved for all grades but kindergarten.”
Increases and decreases in English language arts proficiency were similar to earlier years, while math results showed a 1 to 7 percentage point decrease in the percentage of students scoring proficient when compared to the previous assessment, according to the Iowa Capitol Digest.
As well, scores demonstrated the impact goes beyond high school:
“Iowa’s Postsecondary Readiness Reports show 2020 high school graduates enrolled in college in the fall at lower rates than the class of 2019 – 57.9 percent compared to 62.1 percent.”
While comparison to scores from other states will be limited, as Iowa is one of the first to release comprehensive data about student performance, it is not considered a surprise that scores would rebound after being suppressed by the pandemic.
However, in comparison to other school districts in Iowa, Osage’s scores are increasing at a higher rate.
“We may have bucked the trend,” said Osage Community School District Superintendent Barb Schwamman. “We have put in place summer school at all levels and we focused on the K-3 learners who are not proficient to help improve.”
According to Schwamman, concerning ELA in 2019, third graders were 64 percent proficient (63 percent proficient and 1 percent advanced). That same core in 2021, who are now fifth graders, was 81 percent proficient (72 percent proficient and 9 percent advanced).
The state average is 66 percent for fifth grade ELA in 2021.
For math in 2019, third graders were 79 percent proficient (69 percent proficient, 10 percent advanced). That same core in 2021, who are now fifth graders, was 68 percent proficient (62 percent proficient, 6 percent advanced).
The state average is 63 percent for math in 2021. Osage’s current third graders were 3 percent above the state average in both ELA and math for 2021.
“Ultimately, we will continue to hold our district to the highest standards and focus on personal growth versus beating the state average,” Schwamman added.
Overall, Osage grades three through 11 were above the state ISASP averages in 16 out of 21 grade level areas.
According to the Digest, Iowa’s spring K-3 early literacy screening and the assessment for grades 3-11 can be found on the Iowa Department of Education website.
Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.