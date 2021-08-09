Osage schools rebound from COVID-19

However, in comparison to other school districts in Iowa, Osage’s scores are increasing at a higher rate.

“We may have bucked the trend,” said Osage Community School District Superintendent Barb Schwamman. “We have put in place summer school at all levels and we focused on the K-3 learners who are not proficient to help improve.”

According to Schwamman, concerning ELA in 2019, third graders were 64 percent proficient (63 percent proficient and 1 percent advanced). That same core in 2021, who are now fifth graders, was 81 percent proficient (72 percent proficient and 9 percent advanced).

The state average is 66 percent for fifth grade ELA in 2021.

For math in 2019, third graders were 79 percent proficient (69 percent proficient, 10 percent advanced). That same core in 2021, who are now fifth graders, was 68 percent proficient (62 percent proficient, 6 percent advanced).

The state average is 63 percent for math in 2021. Osage’s current third graders were 3 percent above the state average in both ELA and math for 2021.

“Ultimately, we will continue to hold our district to the highest standards and focus on personal growth versus beating the state average,” Schwamman added.