Osage receives offer to move from TIC East to TIC West

Superintendents from the Top of Iowa Conference met on May 18 and announced that an offer was made to the Osage Community School District to move from the TIC East to the TIC West beginning in the 2023-2024 school year.

It was requested that Osage responds with a decision no later than July 1, 2022.

In addition, if Osage accepts the offer to move from the TIC East to the TIC West, an offer will be extended to the Riceville Community School District to join the TIC East.

“As the superintendents discussed conference realignment implications, we feel that this proposal best meets the goals of Top of Iowa Conference, which include ensuring competitive opportunities for students as well as considerations relating to district travel,” said Darwin Lehmann, superintendent of Forest City and Central Springs Schools and president of the Top of Iowa Conference. “This is the only consideration being made by the Top of Iowa Conference at this time.”

The morning after the conference, May 19, Schwamman, Osage Athletic Director Michael Henson and the Osage head coaches met to discuss the possibility of movement within the TIC.

Earlier this year, Osage was invited to join both the Upper Iowa Conference and the Northeast Iowa Conference. Further complicating the situation, the Iowa Star Conference just extended invitations to three current TIC members, Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock, Nashua Plainfield and North Butler.

“We know the east side of the Top of Iowa has issues as far as competiveness and discrepancy in school size,” Schwamman said, mentioning there is a related issue of smaller districts not being able to field middle school and junior varsity teams.

Schwamman believes the west side of the TIC better fits the size and competitiveness of Osage, something the other participants of the meeting suggested as well.

However, a move to the west would increase the mileage necessary for travel to athletic events.

Schwamman is superintendent of Riceville as well. The same morning of May 19, she met with Riceville Athletic Director Bryce Conway and the school’s head coaches.

Any final decisions must be made by the Osage Community School Board and the Riceville Community School Board.

“One decision is to do nothing and let fate take its course,” Schwamman said. “Or we make a decision now whether we want to make some changes. There’s a lot of research that goes into it, and obviously we know the Top of Iowa Conference.”

