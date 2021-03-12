Osage raising funds for veterans memorial

“We’re very fortunate we have people who can rebuild structures like this,” Osage Mayor Steve Cooper said. “That in itself is a work of art.”

Starlighters

Through Gate 6, halfway into the cemetery, the monument stands. Beside it is the American Legion platform for speakers on Memorial Day, which was also rebuilt with new brick. Dunlay’s men are fashioning a black railing as a safety measure.

His men have always taken care of the cemetery and its 8,000 markers.

“Whenever we get time, our guys will go out and straighten some of the old, old stones,” Dunlay said. “We take pride in that. The cemetery is 55 acres.”

The two cannons beside the memorial seem lowered in reverence. Around 15 years ago, they were moved from the south end of the cemetery to sit next to the monument. The city refurbished them at that time, polishing them and building stands.

Through the cannons’ serial numbers, they can be traced to their place of manufacture. They each have a story.

This is where Memorial Day is celebrated each year, where the parade ends. Flags and poppies line the way.