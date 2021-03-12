Osage raising funds for veterans memorial

As temperatures rise this spring, Betty McCarthy hopes the mercury on the thermometer at Osage City Hall also rises.
In 1964, a memorial to veterans of all wars was built on what was then the new section of Osage Cemetery, according to a Mitchell County Press News article from Nov. 12 of that year. Its construction turned out to be timely. Almost a year to the date, on Nov. 14, 1965, the first major battle of the Vietnam War took place.
In 2020, rehabilitation began on this work of art, as Osage city works director Jerry Dunlay describes it. For McCarthy, the memorial is close to her heart, and she is spearheading an effort to raise the funds necessary to pay for the project.
Passersby on Main Street can tell how successful McCarthy’s fundraising efforts and the efforts of others have been. She hopes those who have not seen the rehabilitated memorial visit the cemetery to stand in its shadow, and appreciate the effort to save it and honor those who served.
The memorial stands with the Lord’s Prayer etched in stone, evergreens reflected in its surface.
Randall Construction of Osage performed the refurbishing.
“Our city guys did a lot, cleaning the stone,” Dunlay said. “They took it all down to the shop, chipped the mortar off, power washed and cleaned it up. It really looks good. A great improvement.”
“We’re very fortunate we have people who can rebuild structures like this,” Osage Mayor Steve Cooper said. “That in itself is a work of art.”
Starlighters
Through Gate 6, halfway into the cemetery, the monument stands. Beside it is the American Legion platform for speakers on Memorial Day, which was also rebuilt with new brick. Dunlay’s men are fashioning a black railing as a safety measure.
His men have always taken care of the cemetery and its 8,000 markers.
“Whenever we get time, our guys will go out and straighten some of the old, old stones,” Dunlay said. “We take pride in that. The cemetery is 55 acres.”
The two cannons beside the memorial seem lowered in reverence. Around 15 years ago, they were moved from the south end of the cemetery to sit next to the monument. The city refurbished them at that time, polishing them and building stands.
Through the cannons’ serial numbers, they can be traced to their place of manufacture. They each have a story.
This is where Memorial Day is celebrated each year, where the parade ends. Flags and poppies line the way.
McCarthy was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and a marching group known as the Starlighters. This was in the glory days of the parade. The crowds were huge, she said, and former residents would return from across the country for Memorial Day.
A student from the high school once recited the Gettysburg Address. Now, a group of Civil War reenactors visit the cemetery for their annual performance. With assistance from public donations, Union and Confederate soldiers fire the cannons on the Sunday before Memorial Day, smoke rising from their barrels.
Dunlay credits cemetery sexton Casey Thurnau and his maintenance workers for beginning the restoration process. Thurnau also made the thermometer in front of city hall. Discussion began around three years ago, and eventually words became actions.
Before Osage voted to save the monument, a committee took Cooper to examine the memorial, and advocate for its survival. After this inspection, Cooper determined it had deteriorated to the point it would soon collapse.
“And if it collapsed, it was probably going to break the stone,” Cooper said. “The decision had to be made – either we were going to save it, or we were going to take it down. You wouldn’t have wanted people at the cemetery and their children walking around it if the thing was ready to fall over. It would’ve collapsed if we hadn’t done something.
“It is an impressive structure, and in my opinion it was worth spending the money to save it. We did it right, and this will last for another 100 years.”
Donations
“It was difficult to see the original beauty of the edifice," McCarthy said. "The entire surface had been discolored due to coats of grime and dust. It must’ve been a jigsaw puzzle putting everything back together. Afterward, I couldn’t believe it was the same monument. The stone just shines – it glistens.”
In 1964, Lawrence Decklever, city councilman and chairman of the cemetery committee, reported the memorial cost $2,450, paid to Star Granite Works of Albert Lea. Other names on the cemetery committee were Warrington and Nold. American Legion Post 278 of Osage donated $175. Just like now, donations were necessary to honor veterans.
According to McCarthy, an early estimate of $15,000 was the starting figure for a capital fundraising project, the Veterans Memorial Restoration Project. She offered to assist in raising funds to cover the cost.
Cooper praises McCarthy for her efforts.
“We’ve tried to make it known to people,” Cooper said of gathering donations. “We’re hoping we can raise enough money to pay for most of it.”
The memorial has added significance to McCarthy as her husband was active duty during World War II, as was her son during Vietnam.
McCarthy was also a member of the Board of Supervisors for 24 years. In that spirit of public service, she offers the people of Osage a challenge.
“The cemetery belongs to the city of Osage,” McCarthy said. “It provides the final resting place for loved ones, including ancestors, many who no longer have families to decorate their graves. Veterans from the earliest wars have this as their final resting place.
“There are so many families with loved ones buried in Osage Cemetery, it would seem to be relatively easy to accomplish the $15,000 goal.”
Checks can be made out to the Monument Restoration Project and mailed to P.O. Box 29, Osage, Iowa 50461. Donors should designate how they wish a contribution to be recognized on the plaque. An example could be “In Memory of John Doe” or simply the name of the donor.
Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.