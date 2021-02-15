 Skip to main content
Osage greenhouse begins to flower
Osage greenhouse begins to flower

  • Updated
The Osage Community School District greenhouse continues to prepare for spring, with the help of staff and students.

Osage greenhouse flowers

The first vegetation in the Osage High School greenhouse.

“There is heat and electricity now,” said middle school principal Sarah Leichsenring of the greenhouse, which is constructed but still awaiting completion. “They have to order a Micro Grow Greenhouse control system with Perkins money. And they’re waiting on some sensors for controlling temps, moisture, etc.

“There’s been a sizable purchase of supplies from the Elma auction. Those will be used by our FFA students.”

Also bought from the Elma auction was a row of the greenhouse’s first vegetation. It is a strange sight when the weather outside is frightful – almost 40 degree below zero wind chill that cancelled school last Monday.

While the temperatures are still below zero, it is now warm enough inside to make a hospitable environment for these blooming flowers.

In Osage, they are the first colors in a while other than white.

