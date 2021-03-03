North Iowa military museum nears completion in Heritage Park WWII barracks

Years of work by members of Forest City and surrounding communities – among others – has brought the vision of a northern Iowa military veterans museum to the brink of reality.
It will be immersed in history from across North Iowa, but it will not be a typical museum that prior generations have known, officials said.
“Our vision is we don’t want a museum with just stuff and artifacts,” said executive board Chair Dave Kingland. “We want to see interactive displays with video and sound. We want to tell the stories of men and women veterans from our area.”
The coming Armed Forces Historical Center of North Iowa (AFHCNI) will be a museum dedicated to displaying military service artifacts as well as the stories of veterans from all service branches, especially those from northern Iowa. The center will be housed in a World War II vintage barracks building on the south side of Forest City.
In 1943, a Prisoner of War Camp with over 70 buildings was built near Algona. It had capacity for more than 3,000, many that were sent out to farms and factories in the Midwest to alleviate the labor shortage caused by the war.
“Probably not many people in North Iowa even know about POWs being housed in World War II barracks in Algona for about a three-month period in 1943,” said Kingland. “About 10,000 went through there. Those German POWs had it good with three meals a day, a warm place to sleep, and nobody shooting at them.”
After the war, the buildings became surplus, so three of them were shipped to Forest City to temporarily house returning World War II soldiers. Later, they became dormitories and classrooms for Waldorf College.
Several years ago, those three barracks buildings were moved to Heritage Park, 1225 Highway 69, with one being renovated to house the veterans museum.
Since the AFHCNI was organized in 2019, the mission and goals of this project have not changed, according to Norma Hertzer, who serves on the executive board. It is the realization of an idea that began shortly after a successful event, Operation LZ, in Forest City in the summer of 2015.
The event provided veterans that served in Vietnam the welcome home many thought they deserved. It hosted more than 20,000 people, including 4,000 veterans from across the country. Event organizers quickly saw the need to continue to share veteran stories and honor their experiences through the Armed Forces Historical Center.
Kingland noted that a veteran with an extensive Vietnam war collection at Operation LZ wanted to come back for future events. It is only one of many examples of what is possible.
“It is surprising how many families have duffle bags with uniforms, artifacts, and other mementos,” said Kingland. “Most importantly, people who have stories of veteran service should contact us.”
Kingland said ongoing financial support will be needed long after the doors to the center have opened. He noted that military equipment and other veterans’ items too big to fit inside the museum can be displayed outside for shows and events during spring, summer, and fall. Building completion and the museum’s opening are anticipated sometime this summer.
In December 2020, the property committee and many volunteers began to renovate one of the former barrack buildings at Heritage Park. The walls, floor, and ceiling had no insulation. A new HVAC system, full insulation, sheet rock, light fixtures, and ceilings were completed along with fresh paint. Finishing work on flooring, lighting, and particularly display designs continues.
Kingland said that there is a real need for volunteers interested in setting up displays, but the basic interior renovation is substantially finished. A handicap-accessible ramp, painting, and new entry doors are yet to be completed on the exterior.
Hertzer said that there have been well over 30 “hands-on, boots-on-the-ground" volunteers working on this project. She said additional volunteer opportunities are still available with veterans’ stories, photos, and mementos being sought.
On Feb. 28, the AFHCNI formally announced its executive board appointed by the Winnebago Historical Society to lead construction and fundraising efforts. Kingland said the entire effort really picked up steam after working committees and the executive board were restructured last fall. The board will fulfill the mission to honor veterans, preserve their stories, and provide public education.
Donations are being accepted for the costs of the building renovations, displays for military artifacts, audio-visual equipment, the new entry doors, and the handicapped entrance ramp. Checks may be made payable to Winnebago Historical Society, with AFHCNI in the memo line, and mailed to P.O. Box 27, Clark Street, Forest City, IA 50436.
Rick Christenson, representing God’s Blessings in Wells, Minnesota, recently donated 20 hams to the center to use for a fundraising effort. The large, quality hams will be for sale beginning March 15 until they are all sold. They may be acquired for a free-will donation with a suggested donation of $50 per ham. All proceeds will go toward the renovation and interior display units for the AFHCNI building. Persons may call Dawn Arispe at 641-596-0527 to reserve their Easter ham.
Christenson said he has a big heart for the nation’s military veterans and is glad to help with additional fundraising efforts. He has family members who are veterans, noting that his was called to boot camp in World War I just before Armistice Day and his father was a mechanic in England who worked on the airplanes during World War II.
“I’m so impressed with what they are doing,” said Christenson. “I’d do anything to help with it and make it better. I said to Dawn (Arispe) that maybe we could do a fundraiser dinner with a guest speaker of national recognition. We could go to larger cities like Des Moines or Cedar Rapids to bring in more dollars for this.”
Christensen noted being one of millions of proud Americans who love to see veterans honored and their history preserved. Therefore, he said it is a pleasure to see what is transpiring on the Heritage Park grounds in Forest City.
More information about the project is available by emailing afhciowa@gmail.com, visiting www.afhciowa.org, or following the center’s progress on Facebook: ArmedForcesHistoricalCenter. To share a veteran story, contact Troy Thompson at 641-590-2167 or Dave Kingland at 641-590-1949
Editor's note: AFHCNI contributed information and photos for this story.
Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.