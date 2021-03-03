North Iowa military museum nears completion in Heritage Park WWII barracks

Years of work by members of Forest City and surrounding communities – among others – has brought the vision of a northern Iowa military veterans museum to the brink of reality.

It will be immersed in history from across North Iowa, but it will not be a typical museum that prior generations have known, officials said.

“Our vision is we don’t want a museum with just stuff and artifacts,” said executive board Chair Dave Kingland. “We want to see interactive displays with video and sound. We want to tell the stories of men and women veterans from our area.”

The coming Armed Forces Historical Center of North Iowa (AFHCNI) will be a museum dedicated to displaying military service artifacts as well as the stories of veterans from all service branches, especially those from northern Iowa. The center will be housed in a World War II vintage barracks building on the south side of Forest City.

In 1943, a Prisoner of War Camp with over 70 buildings was built near Algona. It had capacity for more than 3,000, many that were sent out to farms and factories in the Midwest to alleviate the labor shortage caused by the war.