NIACC to offer digital marketing class in Britt

North Iowa Area Community College is offering a digital marketing class in Britt on March 24.
TELLING YOUR STORY: Using Digital Marketing to Establish Your Expertise – Course 5838. This course will be offered on Tuesday, March 24, from 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. at Britt City Hall.
To pre-register for all NIACC classes or for more information, call 641-422-4358, or online at www.niacc.edu.
The EXPLORE Continuing Education Catalog sent to everyone by mail has more information on classes in and around this area. If you did not receive a catalog, check your local library or contact the Garner Ed Center.