Mercy College of Health Sciences will host an information session on academic programs, online classes, accelerated programs, tuition assistance, and clinical labs available in Mason City on Saturday at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.
Participants will also receive Mercy College gear for attending.
The session will go into detail about online courses for the paramedic certificate and associate of science in emergency medical services degree that is new to Mercy College starting this fall. Besides the new online class options, the expansion of these programs will include more flexible face-to-face options for students during the day, evening and weekend.
The new program formats will also include local and remote face-to-face skills labs throughout Iowa including Mercy College’s campus in Des Moines and in Mason City.
Upon completion of the paramedic certificate, students may already have taken additional credits or transfer previously earned credits to complete the ASEMES degree.
The info session will be held from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Jan Walters Conference Room - 2nd floor Cancer Center, East Campus, 1000 4th St. SW.
Mercy College of Health Sciences is the only private Catholic college in central Iowa and is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. Located in downtown Des Moines, Mercy College offers a range of bachelor, associate and certificate programs. To apply and learn more about Mercy College programs, visit www.mchs.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.