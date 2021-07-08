 Skip to main content
MaxYield Cooperative members approve Aug. 1 merger with NEW Cooperative
Members of MaxYield Cooperative, which serves as well as provides ongoing financial contributions and awards to Hancock County organizations and individuals, have approved a merger proposal with Fort Dodge-based NEW Cooperative, Inc.

The merger will become effective August 1. MaxYield’s membership vote met Iowa’s state voting requirement for a successful cooperative merger.

“It’s exciting for me to see the members of MaxYield approve this merger in an effort to continue evolving, positioning for and maintaining a strong cooperative presence across the current MaxYield trade area,” MaxYield CEO Keith Heim said.

NEW’s board of directors will expand to a total of 15, with the addition of three directors to be appointed by the MaxYield board of directors. More information about both cooperatives can be found at www.maxyieldoop.com and www.newcoop.com.

