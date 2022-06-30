Mason collects State Historical Society of Iowa Excellence in History awards

On June 22, Winnebago Historical Society Board Member Kevin Mason collected a Certificate of Recognition Award on behalf of the Historical Society and another award of his own. Both honors were bestowed during the State Historical Society of Iowa’s Excellence in History Awards in Cedar Rapids.

The awards honor individuals, organizations and communities that make outstanding contributions to the field of Iowa history. The State Historical Society of Iowa is a division of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs. Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg joined the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs and its State Historical Society of Iowa Board of Trustees to bestow the awards.

Dr. Mason, historian and Waldorf University history instructor, received the Mildred Throne and Charles Aldrich Scholarly History Award for his published article “Inkpaduta in Iowa: Dakota Decline, Dispossession, and Erasure” in The Annals of Iowa. Winnebago Historical Society received its recognition under the Loren Horton Community History Award for the “Read all about it” project. The campaign raised funds to bring published Forest City newspapers since 1871 to a digital platform where anyone can read and research the newspapers free-of-charge.

Winnebago Historical Society came into possession of microfilm from the Forest City Summit and the Independent, which spanned from 1895-1921. The discovery prompted the project to digitize everything and make it available online for the general public.

With funds raised, Advantage Preservation of Cedar Rapids helped create digital databases for the newspapers. Area businesses and individual donors provided an excess of funds for that project, so the society worked with Waldorf University to secure 1921-2008 yearbooks and Forest City High School for 1947-2019 yearbooks to also digitize and include on the site, https://forestcity.advantage-preservation.com.

“Heading back to North Iowa with one of four awards handed out for 2022 is wild,” Mason said. “Appearing in Annals of Iowa was a dream, and people recognizing my work is something I never considered possible.”

Mason thanked Pamela Riney-Kehrberg for challenging him to condense 300 pages into 30 for a different audience as well as Marvin Bergman and Andrew Klumpp for believing in the article and helping guide it through the peer-review and editing processes. He also thanked Jon Bendickson for helping rework it to make the final version better and his wife, Marissa Mason, for her constant support.

