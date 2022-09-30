List of Iowa counties objecting to proposed carbon pipelines grows

The list of Iowa counties objecting to proposed carbon capture pipelines is growing.

Sierra Club Iowa Chapter recently announced that Floyd and Adair Counties have joined the list of counties objecting to the Summit, Navigator and Wolf carbon pipeline projects. It brings the total to 44 counties or more than 75% of impacted counties.

County Boards of Supervisors aren’t the only ones objecting. Fifteen municipalities have submitted objections and thousands of landowners are refusing to sign easements across the path of the three proposed pipelines, according to Sierra Club Conservation Program Coordinator Jess Mazour.

“Summit, Navigator and Wolf are clearly not operating in good faith,” Mazour said. “They are willing to say or do anything to force their projects on Iowa. But they underestimated the wall of opposition that is building to say no to these projects that are all risks for us, and all rewards for the investors.”

She noted that Summit Carbon Solutions is the farthest along and, based on maps that Summit filed with the Iowa Utilities Board on Sept.15, it is clear they did not even have 50% of the easements along the Iowa route. She contended that Summit misled Hancock County Supervisors, the media and the public by providing an incorrect, outdated easement map for the county.

“The truth is there is overwhelming opposition to Summit, Navigator and Wolf carbon pipelines,” said Deb Main, a Summit-impacted landowner in Woodbury County. “We don’t want them on our farm or our neighbors’ farms. The pipeline companies are creating a false appearance of support for the projects with unsupported numbers and false public relations propaganda. Why would we want a company that continues to spread false information? If we can’t trust them now, we definitely can’t trust them to keep our communities safe from these hazardous pipelines.”

A Sierra Club Iowa Chapter news release states that carbon pipeline opposition has spread to other impacted states as well. Landowners in Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota and beyond have hired Domina Law Group to represent them with the state’s pipeline process, forming Iowa, South Dakota, and Nebraska Easement Teams. Illinois landowners and organizations have started the Coalition to Stop CO2 pipelines. Counties in South Dakota have passed carbon pipeline moratoriums. Landowners and organizations have also been organizing in Minnesota and North Dakota.