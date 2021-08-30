 Skip to main content
LifeServe seeks local blood donors
LifeServe seeks local blood donors

  • Updated
LifeServe Blood Center is seeking eligible blood donors to give blood at upcoming community blood drives across the state.

Blood is a vital part of treatment for countless illnesses and injuries afflicting local hospital patients in Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota. According to the press release, generous community members who give blood with LifeServe Blood Center are directly impacting their neighbors in local hospitals, as LifeServe is the sole provider of blood to the medical centers in this area.

Residents may donate at an upcoming local blood drive. Appointments are required:

Stacyville Community Blood Drive, 2-6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16 at Visitation Church, 601 North Broad Street.

Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800-287-4903.

