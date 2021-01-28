LifeServe plans February blood drives

LifeServe Blood Center encourages Hancock County residents to donate blood between 1:30-6 p.m. on Feb. 18 at First Baptist Church in Forest City, 18508 Highway 9.

Other blood drives will take place Feb. 10 at the Britt Municipal Building and Feb. 16 at Corwith Community Center.

To help ensure the safety of blood donors and team members during this COVID-19 pandemic, LifeServe is enforcing several precautionary measures. Appointments are required. Blood donors should pre-screen themselves for fever prior to appointments as only donors with temperatures under 99.5 will be allowed to donate.

Blood donors are also required to wear a mask for the duration of their appointment. Donors who do not have masks will be provided with one. Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800-287-4903.

