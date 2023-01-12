Letter to the Editor: Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline official responds

Over the past year, there has been a fair amount of discussion around carbon capture, transportation, and storage projects like Summit Carbon Solutions, including some recent comments by the local political parties. Given that debate, it’s important from our perspective to separate fact from fiction.

First, landowners across Iowa and the Midwest are embracing this project. That is evident by the fact that 2,400 landowners have signed 3,800 easement agreements with Summit Carbon Solutions accounting for 57% of the proposed route. In Hancock County, where some have mischaracterized local support, that figure is ahead of that pace at 64%. These landowners are voluntarily signing these easement agreements because they know the ethanol industry, which today purchases almost 60% of all the corn grown in Iowa, is at a crossroads.

Without carbon capture projects, it is going to be challenging to say the least for ethanol producers to remain competitive in the years and decades to come. That’s why virtually every Iowa ethanol plant, including Golden Grain Energy, just east of Hancock County, and Corn LP, just south of Hancock County, has joined a carbon capture project. These projects will allow ethanol producers to sell their product at a premium in the growing number of states and countries that have adopted low carbon fuel standards. If these ethanol companies are not able to access low carbon fuel markets, the direct result is that they will no longer be able to purchase 60% of the corn grown by our farmers and they will no longer help support stronger commodity prices and land values.

There are 3.3 million miles of pipelines in operation in the United States today, including more than 46,000 in Iowa alone. These systems are highly regulated by the federal government. Importantly, there has not been a single fatality related to a CO2 pipeline in the 40 years these types of systems have been in operation. Several opponents have cited an incident related to a pipeline breach in Mississippi. The operator of that system has been issued a Notice of Probable Violation, Proposed Civil Penalty, and Proposed Compliance Order by the Pipeline Hazardous Materials and Safety Administration (PHMSA).

Despite what some have claimed, there were zero fatalities associated with this incident. Approximately 200 were evacuated, 45 people sought medical attention, and none were hospitalized. The gas in this incident contained other gases and vapors besides carbon dioxide (CO2) such as Hydrogen Sulfide, which is highly toxic and flammable. CO2 is nonexplosive, nonflammable, and cannot ignite or burn. CO2 is colorless and odorless. Witnesses to the Mississippi incident described a 'greenish cloud' and a 'foul rotten egg smell.' The CO2 that will be carried by the proposed Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline will be upwards of 98% pure CO2. PHMSA had issued an advisory bulletin concerning the potential for earth movement and other geological hazards - what caused the pipeline to break in Mississippi.

In contrast, Summit is performing geotechnical evaluations of all areas where soil stability issues could affect the proposed pipeline. Such potential areas will be avoided or engineering mitigation will be employed. Once the company moves to operations, those areas will be monitored closely, along with the rest of the pipeline route. If emergency responders need supplies in the very unlikely case of an incident, the company will provide the resources to fill those needs.

Land restoration has rightfully been a question that landowners have asked about in public and private meetings. Summit Carbon Solutions has filed a comprehensive Agricultural Impact Mitigation Plan with the Iowa Utilities Board that can be found both on the company’s website and the Iowa Utilities Board website and includes specifics on topics such as topsoil separation and replacement, erosion prevention, repair of drain tile, soil restoration, and more. Additionally, the Iowa Utilities Board adopted new rules in recent years regarding land restoration around projects such as the one Summit Carbon Solutions has proposed. Some of those enhanced rules include:

A detailed in-field topsoil survey prior to construction that requires multiple measurements every 500 feet.

Deep tillage at least 18 inches deep on crop ground and 12 inches deep on pasture ground prior to topsoil replacement to alleviate compaction concerns.

Topsoil stockpile stabilization using seeding and mulch or soil tackifier to protect topsoil quality

Understanding there will continue to be a debate around carbon capture projects, we believe our investment is critical to maintaining strong ethanol and agriculture industries, strengthening the agricultural marketplace for farmers, and generating millions of dollars in new property taxes for local communities (Hancock County stands to receive $1.17 million in new property taxes from Summit Carbon Solutions if the project moves forward).

Let’s continue to have this debate, but focus more on facts moving forward.

Director of Regulatory Compliance Rod Dillon, Summit Carbon Solutions