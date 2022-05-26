Letter to the Editor: PACT Act

Since the Farwell family landed in New England in 1620, we’ve served in every major war. It’s a facet of our DNA as Warriors in the battle for Equality and Freedom.

I was active-duty U.S. Air Force (1987-1995), domestically supporting Desert Storm as a pharmacy tech and medic, assigned with Search and Recovery of human remains.

Decades after my service, while working for a global company, I returned to my Chicago high-rise from a business trip and found myself unable to function.

The Chicago Veteran’s Affairs (VA) Hospital turned me away twice. Thank God my spouse and Iowa Aunt in-law, who is a vet, got me to a Veterans Services Officer (VSO) in Waterloo. The VSO helped me with paperwork, a Comp and Pen Exam to diagnose my PTSD and ultimately treatment options. Eventually with Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer and two Acts of Congress, I was approved for Care in the Community per the Mission Act of 2018.

It took a move to Iowa and several years to obtain my rating 100% P&T Service-Connected PTSD Housebound Disabled Veteran and receive Medical Care and Compensation owed to me by law.

Invisible war injuries veterans endure include cancer, stemming from open-air burn pits used in military bases sending toxins and carcinogens into the air and into the lungs of veterans.

The U.S. House passed the PACT Act to expand healthcare eligibility to 3.5 million veterans exposed to toxins—no thanks to U.S. Congresswoman Ashley Hinson—she voted against it. In Iowa, she campaigns as an advocate for Iowa’s military heroes, but in Washington, she votes like we are the enemy.

Over Memorial Day weekend, please join me in asking Sens. Grassley and Ernst to do the right thing and vote yes for the PACT Act in June.

David Farwell

Spillville

