Lawyer: Removal letter reveals more about Dr. Haganman's departure

"The point of a county hospital is to serve its citizens," Wittmack said. "It’s subsidized by taxpayers to serve the taxpayers."

Russell maintains in the letter that the anonymity of providers was essential because the providers feared retaliation from Haganman. It is not clear whether this worry was grave enough to extend past the period when Haganman would no longer be employed with MCRHC.

Wittmack responded to allegations of impropriety by pointing out that in the 28 years prior to autumn of 2020, Haganman never had a formal complaint.

“It’s outrageous. I don’t know what that word means,” Wittmack said of the alleged acts of retaliation. “How could he retaliate against anybody as a physician that’s working on the front lines? He has no capacity to retaliate against anybody. He doesn’t make hiring and firing decisions.”

While the hospital states in its removal letter that Haganman engaged in retaliation against the hospital, Wittmack believes it was the other way around.

“I’m sure the Board was upset about what Haganman was doing,” Wittmack said. “Obviously. They terminated him unanimously. They were pursuing their own interest as Dr. Haganman was pursuing the interest of the community.

“There’s no question they found it very threatening, and there’s no question they were upset. This is all pretext for the real reason they fired him."

