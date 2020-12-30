Lawyer: Removal letter reveals more about Dr. Haganman's departure

A few months after his departure from the Mitchell County Regional Health Center, Dr. Mark Haganman continues look for answers about his removal.
MCRHC maintains it did the right thing by removing Haganman.
Charles Wittmack, the attorney representing Haganman, believes the opposite, and there has never been an issue of greater clinical significance to the hospital.
Wittmack’s most severe accusation is that the hospital "fired" Haganman because his offsite clinic was reducing the profits the hospital was making from COVID-19 patients.
Recently, Haganman shared a three page removal letter, dated Oct. 28, 2020, from MCRHC CEO Shelly Russell to MercyOne North Iowa President and CEO Rod Schlader that shed more light on Haganman's release.
MCRHC, through Elaine Barreca, senior director of Public Relations, suggests the letter clarifies the exact reason for the Board of Trustee’s request, and therefore no other justification is required.
“Contrary to public statements, no one at Mitchell County Regional Health Center demanded Dr. Haganman’s employment with MercyOne be terminated,” Barreca said. “The Board of Trustees exercised its rights under the services agreement to request Dr. Haganman no longer be assigned to Mitchell County Regional Health Center.
“The narrative that Shelly Russell or any individual at Mitchell County Regional Health Center demanded that Dr. Haganman’s employment with MercyOne be terminated is false.”
On the opening page, the letter from Russell to Schlader reads in part: “We ask that Mercy immediately remove Dr. Haganman from his position at MCRHC.”
And again on the last page: "We are requesting that he be removed from MCRHC immediately.”
The letter does not make clear whether MercyOne removed Haganman from employment at MercyOne or only from MCRHC.
In another example from the letter, a list of Haganman’s "disruptive behaviors" is qualified as being documented through emails and personal conversations. Yet, Wittmack said these proofs are not disclosed to the public, whether for the sake of anonymity or otherwise.
The sentiment prevalent among many in Osage is the desire to hear more from each party – from the hospital and from Haganman.
Claims of profiteering
Wittmack admits that his assertion that Haganman was fired because his offsite clinic was reducing the profits the hospital was making from COVID-19 patients is difficult to prove because it requires knowledge of intention.
“What Russell wanted was for those patients to walk through the front door of her hospital,” Wittmack said. “Can you imagine, in the situation the community is facing now, in the midst of a global pandemic, that the county hospital is demanding a physician be prevented from treating people that he’s treated for decades because of money?
“And in the midst of that historic need, they said there’d be no replacement.”
Wittmack stated there was no profit in this offsite clinic for Dr. Haganman, and that Haganman believed the wisest route involved a testing center in a separate location than the hospital.
According to Wittmack, Haganman donated real estate to Mitchell County to examine those suspected of having COVID-19, and that there has never been a plan more thoughtfully considered in the history of the hospital.
In response, the hospital noted the offsite clinic was located at the Mitchell County Fairgrounds.
“He spent hundreds of thousands of dollars to get that facility ready,” Wittmack said. “As that plan came together, Shelly Russell began having second thoughts. All of a sudden [she] realized there were going to be a whole lot of sick people not walking through the doors of her hospital. So was the dispute about money? I can’t say.”
Claims of retaliation
Wittmack describes Russell’s letter as pure fiction.
The attorney and close friend of Haganman contends Russell called for a Board of Trustees meeting, where she asked for a secret ballot, and that Haganman demanded that the votes be tallied in a public forum.
“She refused,” Wittmack said. “Why they would ever have a secret ballot for an issue of such clinical significance is without any possible explanation.”
When asked about this, the hospital had no comment.
The removal letter also contends that providers, doctors and members of the Board of Trustees complained of Haganman’s behavior. It is suggested it became a problem long before the past few months, and that it culminated in a fit of retaliation.
The hospital regarded Haganman's disposition as grave enough to warrant bypassing Mercy's right to perform an appraisal of Haganman within 60 days: "We are very concerned regarding the continue[d] disruption he will cause during that period of time," a portion of the letter read.
According to Wittmack, this wording suggests Haganman not only might cause disruption, but that without doubt he would do so.
The letter gets right to the point while accusing Haganman of impropriety:
“MCRHC is formally notifying [MercyOne] that we are experiencing significant issues with Dr. Mark Haganman and these issues are causing disruption to MCRHC, its medical staff, employees and patients."
However, no medical staff, employees or patients are specifically named. Wittmack contends that it does not allow the public at large – whose taxpayer money helps fund the hospital – to make its own judgement. It becomes a matter of faith that the authorities they financially support are correct.
"The point of a county hospital is to serve its citizens," Wittmack said. "It’s subsidized by taxpayers to serve the taxpayers."
Russell maintains in the letter that the anonymity of providers was essential because the providers feared retaliation from Haganman. It is not clear whether this worry was grave enough to extend past the period when Haganman would no longer be employed with MCRHC.
Wittmack responded to allegations of impropriety by pointing out that in the 28 years prior to autumn of 2020, Haganman never had a formal complaint.
“It’s outrageous. I don’t know what that word means,” Wittmack said of the alleged acts of retaliation. “How could he retaliate against anybody as a physician that’s working on the front lines? He has no capacity to retaliate against anybody. He doesn’t make hiring and firing decisions.”
While the hospital states in its removal letter that Haganman engaged in retaliation against the hospital, Wittmack believes it was the other way around.
“I’m sure the Board was upset about what Haganman was doing,” Wittmack said. “Obviously. They terminated him unanimously. They were pursuing their own interest as Dr. Haganman was pursuing the interest of the community.
“There’s no question they found it very threatening, and there’s no question they were upset. This is all pretext for the real reason they fired him."
Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 641-421-0578, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.