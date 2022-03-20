Larry Klemesrud honors local heroes

On March 16, Larry Klemesrud sat with a table full of metal plaques depicting "thin line" American flags. As a crowd gathered in the boardroom at the Mitchell County Courthouse.

While Klemesrud, who serves as director of Mitchell County Veterans Affairs, took it upon himself to organize an event to honor area organizations that work to serve the community. Five organizations were presented with plaques, which featured the flag's traditional stars and stripes, but were customized to represent each organization.

“I’m showing my personal appreciation,” Klemesrud said to the the attendees gathered. “I greatly appreciate all you do.”

Klemesrud presented a Thin Green Line flag to the Mitchell County Courthouse in memory of all veterans, past, present and future.

The Osage Fire Department also received a flag with a red axe substituted for the Thin Red Line associated with firefighters. Klemesrud said he was honoring them for teaching fire suppression at the nursing homes and for their continuing education to save lives in the entire community.

A Thin Blue and Red Line flag, which broadly represents law enforcement and first responders, was presented to Sheriff Greg Beaver and Osage Police Chief Brian Wright as a gift to their respective agencies.

“For all the good work they do to help residents and veterans of Mitchell County, I deeply appreciate it,” said Klemesrud.

One plaque presentation was a little more personal for Klemesrud, as he handed Jessa Ketelsen and Sasha Giles of Mitchell County Home Health Care and Public Health a Thin Med Flag with a red heartbeat pattern forming one of the stripes, along with an inscription that read “In Memory of Sid and Lucille Klemesrud” engraved along the bottom.

“Years ago, my dad and my mother were given great care by home health,” Klemesrud said. “And I know home health was absolutely outstanding, (including) during our recent pandemic, the extra effort home health/public health put into getting organized, getting people their vaccinations and everything to support the community, and the relationship I have with home health helping veterans.”

Another acknowledgment was also personal. Klemesrud’s aunt Mary Miller served as a surgical nurse at Mitchell County Regional Health Center. He handed a Thin Med Line plaque in his aunt’s name to CEO Shelly Russell, honoring the staff at the hospital.

“This is for all the help they’ve given people, what they did for the community and my parents years ago, and what you’re doing for veterans,” Klemesrud said.

This is not the first time Klemesrud has spearheaded an event honoring others. It is what he does. Last Veterans Day, Mitchell County Veterans Affairs sent ceremonial cakes to former soldiers, or their surviving spouses, now living in nursing homes.

As well, every Veterans Day, Klemesrud attends functions in the schools and at the cemeteries.

“I’m not looking for glory,” Klemesrud said.

“It makes me feel good,” Klemesrud said of those gathered in the courthouse. “I know all the good they’ve done and all the calls they go on, not only for me and veterans affairs, but for other people in the county they’ve helped.

“I might get a call for a veteran with a mental health issue, or a lady who needs financial help, and from others in need. Or I’ll get a call directly from home health, and I’ll help them with one of their clients. We’ve got a tremendous working relationship with home health and the doctors at the hospital.”

Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.

