Kruse making her mark in new role on St. Ansgar hoops team

“They were surprised, I’m sure,” Cakerice said of Central Springs. “They had nobody to match up with her. She was 8-of-9 from the field. She did exactly what we needed her to do. She has a lot of potential, and she hasn’t reached it yet.”

Kruse’s tall frame has proven valuable against teams like Osage, which has four players that stand at least 5-foot-10 or taller. Against someone like Osage senior Dani Johnson, who scored 30 points on Tuesday, Kruse is an important weapon.

“She’s a big player for us, and she’s got some height,” Anderson said. “That helps us out, for some of us short people up front. We use her as a good target, and we know she’ll do her best on defense being a tall person down there to guard the opposing team’s tall person too.”

According to Cakerice, Kruse has essentially taken over the role that Hackbart played for the Saints last season, where she led the team with 263 rebounds. Now that Kruse is also there to score points and grab rebounds, Hackbart doesn’t have to average a double-double, like she did last season.

But nobody just steps into a starting role on the No. 3 ranked team in the state. Kruse had to earn it, and with her success has come confidence.