Jordan Bielefeld enjoys the view from UpTower

Jordan Bielefeld makes his living 250 feet in the air.

At one time, to get to his office, he rock climbed up the ladders of wind turbines, taking a moment to scan the horizon before he tuned the machinery that turns the blades.

Today he is more grounded. In 2019 he started his own business, UpTower, training technicians to ascend towers from California to New York, from Minnesota to Texas. His company is one of Mitchell County’s entrepreneurial success stories.

Ladder

Since he was a boy, Bielefeld knew he was mechanically gifted. He grew up in Ames before moving to Osage in middle school, and as he got older he began working for local farmers, as well as businesses such as Mark’s Tractor and Implement.

While employed by Monte Chisholm on his farm, he began dating Chisholm’s daughter, Katie. They would go on marry and have five children together. Chisholm was a mentor. A few Osage teachers also took Bielefeld under their wings, including current industrial arts instructor Brent Jennings and predecessor Ron Betts.

Bielefeld was a kinesthetic learner more comfortable outside the classroom. After graduating a semester early from Osage Community High School in 2006, he went right into the workforce as a mechanic at Fox River Mills.

Then the wind industry arrived in the Mitchell County area, and it swept him up. Turbines were constructed near Northwood. He became a technician. At that time, part of his fascination with the giant curved blades casting huge shadows across Iowa’s farmland was a simple curiosity, 80-meter-tall versions of the lawnmowers he dissected as a boy.

“I enjoy learning about anything new,” he said. “And this is all three types of systems up there, electrical, mechanics and hydraulics. By the time you figure it out and start to master it, like a computer it’s obsolete and there’s a new technology.”

Bielefeld literally climbed the corporate ladder. He served as a contractor commissioning turbines -- which involves working with manufacturers to get the rotors spinning for the first time.

Then it was operations and maintenance, climbing with cable and a fall-arrest device to the top of those towers to tighten bolts, check clearances and keep it all running. Heights vary from 80 to 120 meters. It was an everyday event. Bielefeld still does not forget to enjoy the view.

“There aren’t many offices in the world like that,” he said.

Soon he became a lead technician and began working in supervisory positions. At Duke Energy in 2012, he helped one of the industry’s largest companies build its portfolio.

First aid

After joining the wind industry, the Bielefeld family moved seven times, from Osage to Laramie, Wyo., in the Snowy Range of the Rockies and back to the Midwest. For three months they lived in a motel in Luverne, Minn. With their two youngest children, they could not even keep the same room during their stay.

Katie was glad when their family was finally able to settle down in their hometown.

“He’s continually trying to learn something new and be ahead of the curve,” Katie said of her husband. “He can see the industry as a whole. He spends a lot of time training technicians and making sure they understand the job. His success is being available to his people and seeing them as individuals.”

Bielefeld says there are around 50 different certifications necessary to continue servicing wind turbines. Some of the training requirements are rescue, work-at-heights, first aid and CPR.

There are many ways working on a wind turbine can go wrong. That is part of the reason Bielefeld began UpTower.

“For a couple of years I started seeing an industry decline in attention to safety and quality,” Bielefeld said, while praising Duke’s efforts to keep workers safe.

He believes this development could have been anticipated, as the wind industry boomed and the demand for technicians outgrew the necessary training. Not only was the state of affairs inefficient, it was dangerous.

Across the country there were on-the-job injuries and deaths. One of Bielefeld’s duties was keeping up with incidents like these, and starting in 2017 he saw an alarming increase. He blames inexperience and a lack of proper training. At Duke, Bielefeld’s team brought outside contractors onsite to assist them, and he witnessed the danger firsthand.

“We couldn’t leave them alone,” he said of these workers. “It was like babysitting.”

It also was costing businesses money. Concentrating on the bottom line was hurting the bottom line, in his opinion.

The industry needed first aid.

“I knew we could do better,” Bielefeld said. “But the big corporations were holding us back from changing what the industry was doing.”

He sat down with Duke and discussed his concerns, telling his supervisors he could best address these problems by starting a private company. He already worked from home, one of two of Duke’s 48,000 employees to do so.

“They said, yeah, we’ll support you,” Bielefeld said. He still considers Duke’s Steve Scott and Jeff Wehner as mentors.

In turn, Duke contracted Bielefeld to work on its own wind turbines.

In 2021, Bielefeld’s company trained more than 150 technicians for safety. Bielefeld’s goal is 300 in 2022. He believes his other goal, quality, is tied to the welfare of workers.

UpTower

Bielefeld had also hit a professional plateau. He needed a new challenge.

UpTower started in a shed that had once been a hair salon behind Bielefeld’s house, where he operated his company until January. The office is now located in St. Ansgar. Katie’s strength training business Calloused Fitness will soon move into UpTower’s former headquarters.

Since its beginning in 2019, UpTower has gone from six employees to around 50. When Bielefeld started, he wanted to be recognized as a competitor, to be the best.

“When you’re going up against guys with 1,700 technicians, it’s tough to get rolling,” he said. “Once they give you a chance, and you start showing them your level of quality, they take notice. We’ve seen a lot of people come through our doors to train for safety.”

UpTower has staying power. In 2019, for a job in Michigan, UpTower was told it would only be on site three months for maintenance. It hasn't left since.

UpTower has also brought employees as new residents to Mitchell County, and it keeps local students from leaving home after tech school. Trainees come from across the United States. That was one of Bielefeld’s goals, to help his hometown continue to grow.

“I’m in awe of it every day,” Katie said. “You see him working, and he’s constantly on the phone helping someone else develop.”

On occasion, Bielefeld still gets to ascend wind turbines to train workers. The job is not for those afraid of heights. One UpTower requirement is being able to climb 300 feet every day.

His technicians travel the entire country. It gives Bielefeld an excuse to travel, as well. He took his oldest son, William, a freshman at Osage Community High School, to a conference in San Diego where together they chatted with top executives in the industry.

UpTower’s brain trust includes operations manager Jason Rice, contract manager Kloe Randall and training manager Justin Weidman. Weidman was Bielefeld’s first employee.

Earlier this year, UpTower became a member of the Osage Chamber of Commerce.

“We don’t want to forget the reason we started,” Bielefeld said. “We always reset so we know we’re putting the best people in the field.”

Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.

