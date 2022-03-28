Johanns speaks at Mitchell County Ag Breakfast

Approximately 165 people attended the 2022 Mitchell County Ag Breakfast, which served as a highlight to National Ag Week in the county.

According to a press release, the primary goal of the breakfast was for farmers, businesses, universities and community members to join together to recognize the contributions of agriculture in the county, and to promote community education and participation in agriculture while providing a networking forum for participants.

Another goal was to raise money for continued agricultural education through the 4-H program in Mitchell County while involving youth in the breakfast.

This year’s contributions will reduce enrollment fees for 4-H’ers by approximately $5 per member during the 2022-2023 4-H year. 4-H and FFA members attended the breakfast and helped with setup, serving and cleanup.

The first speaker was Ann Johanns. Johanns serves Iowa State University Extension and Outreach as an Extension Program Specialist.

In this role, Johanns coordinates the extensive library of materials available on the Ag Decision Maker website, conducts research on emerging agricultural issues, and supports educational efforts across the state with the farm management team. She has a passion for sharing unbiased data and resources with agricultural producers and landowners to help them make more informed decisions, according to the press release.

Johanns shared resources and information found on the Ag Decision Maker website www.extension.iastate.edu/agdm that supports producers and landowners. Another discussion point she visited was leasing agreements and relationships between tenants and owners. Lastly, she addressed cover crops for conservation along with other practices and the new hot topic of carbon markets.

The second speaker was Aaron Putze, who serves as Senior Director of Information and Education for the Ankeny-based Iowa Soybean Association. He and the 13-member I and E team oversee the association’s communications, marketing, industry relations, producer services and agricultural awareness activities supporting Iowa’s over 37,000 soybean farmers.

According to the press release, Putze’s presentation, titled "Shift to a New Gear" was a lively and interactive keynote celebrating the incredible productivity of Iowa and Mitchell County farmers while offering four keys for shifting to new gears and new successes in 2022.

To be a part of the event in 2023, contact the Mitchell County Extension and Outreach office.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0