"It says a lot:" Osage senior Emma Grimm finishes third in state after tough semifinals loss

With that in mind, she went out and beat Anamosa’s Ava Scranton in the consolation semifinals, and then took down Bronwyn Brenneman of Mid-Prairie by fall at 3:22 to clinch the bronze.

“It was really hard to convince myself that it was worth it, but at the end of the day, I knew that a lot of people respect me, and a lot of young girls look up to me,” Grimm said. “What kind of role model would I have been if I just let it go? I could’ve forfeited those matches if I wanted, but I knew that somebody else out there needed to see that I could do it.”

Grimm wasn’t the only Green Devil to finish on the podium, as Osage sophomore Jalynn Goodale finished fifth overall at 106 pounds.

Two other Green Devils fell just short. In the 132 pound seventh place match, Green Devils sophomore Sydney Muller lost a 1-0 decision to Josephine Wearmouth of Martensdale-St. Mary’s. In the fifth place match, Katerina Smith lost to Bailey Cox of NH/TV.

Osage finished fifth in the team standings with 114 points, and while they didn't wind up with any championships, coach Ryan Fank was proud of his team's performance, particularly that of Grimm.

"It says a lot for Emma Grimm to come back and get third," Fank said. "Especially when you put a lot of time and effort in. It says a lot about the individual, that this is important. It's not an end-all, be-all. It turned into a team thing. It's always a team thing."

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.

