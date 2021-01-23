"It says a lot:" Osage senior Emma Grimm finishes third in state after tough semifinals loss

For Osage's Emma Grimm, the end of her high school wrestling career was an important moment, even if it wasn’t the moment she wanted.
Grimm, who finished second in the state last season at 126 pounds, was looking for her first state title in her senior year, but ultimately fell short. Grimm lost in the 126 pound semifinals to Avery Meier of Waverly-Shell Rock on Saturday, which ended her championship hopes.
That wasn’t going to be the end for Grimm as a Green Devil, however. Grimm bounced back from her defeat by winning both of her consolation matchups, and ended up placing third overall.
Though it wasn’t the outcome she had dreamed of, it was important to end her high school wrestling career on a positive note.
“It definitely stings,” Grimm said. “If wrestling has taught me anything, it’s that the losses build you into a better person, and it will only make you stronger at the end of the day.”
Grimm spent much of the day greeting wrestlers on other teams like old friends, congratulating them after big wins, and giving encouragement after losses. With her role as an ambassador and senior leader for the Iowa girls wrestling community, Grimm made the decision to show the younger wrestlers how to conduct themselves in the face of defeat.
With that in mind, she went out and beat Anamosa’s Ava Scranton in the consolation semifinals, and then took down Bronwyn Brenneman of Mid-Prairie by fall at 3:22 to clinch the bronze.
“It was really hard to convince myself that it was worth it, but at the end of the day, I knew that a lot of people respect me, and a lot of young girls look up to me,” Grimm said. “What kind of role model would I have been if I just let it go? I could’ve forfeited those matches if I wanted, but I knew that somebody else out there needed to see that I could do it.”
Grimm wasn’t the only Green Devil to finish on the podium, as Osage sophomore Jalynn Goodale finished fifth overall at 106 pounds.
Two other Green Devils fell just short. In the 132 pound seventh place match, Green Devils sophomore Sydney Muller lost a 1-0 decision to Josephine Wearmouth of Martensdale-St. Mary’s. In the fifth place match, Katerina Smith lost to Bailey Cox of NH/TV.
Osage finished fifth in the team standings with 114 points, and while they didn't wind up with any championships, coach Ryan Fank was proud of his team's performance, particularly that of Grimm.
"It says a lot for Emma Grimm to come back and get third," Fank said. "Especially when you put a lot of time and effort in. It says a lot about the individual, that this is important. It's not an end-all, be-all. It turned into a team thing. It's always a team thing."
