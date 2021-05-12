Iowans react to Gov. Reynolds' decision to end federal unemployment benefits

McNeese is optimistic that the determination made from Gov. Reynolds will lead to open jobs like hers being filled with Iowans returning to the workforce.

“I think it’s a huge positive,” McNeese said about Reynolds' decision to end federal pandemic unemployment benefits. “Anyone who has not been working because it was more profitable to collect unemployment will go out and look for a job.”

Bryce Smith, owner of the Adel Family Fun Center, opposed Reynolds' decision, stating that this isn't what Iowa needs to fill vacant jobs and only hurts those who are the most in need from the pandemic.

"I find this as a very partisan response to a much larger problem," Smith said. "Ending [federal unemployment benefits] doesn't solve the issue of filling positions at small businesses across the state."

Smith points to Iowa's unemployment rate compared to the rest of the country as evidence that there was no need to end pandemic unemployment benefits. According to the United States Department of Labor, Iowa has an unemployment rate of 3.7 percent, which is tied for the seventh-lowest figure in the United States.

