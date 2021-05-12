Iowans react to Gov. Reynolds' decision to end federal unemployment benefits

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Tuesday morning that state residents would soon no longer be eligible for federal pandemic unemployment benefits.
Reynolds cited Iowa's recovering economy and a need to get people working again as factors influencing her decision to end this benefits program.
"Federal pandemic-related unemployment benefit programs initially provided displaced Iowans with crucial assistance when the pandemic began," Reynolds said in a news release.
"But now that our businesses and schools have reopened, these payments are discouraging people from returning to work."
For residents of Iowa, this decision was met with a mixed response.
Kim McNeese, who owns McNeese Tires in Britt with her husband Brent, has been looking for new employees for “well over a year” and has become frustrated trying to fill vacant positions.
“People don’t want to work,” McNeese said. “I can’t get anyone to even come and file an application, I have advertised and advertised, and nobody wants to do that.”
McNeese is optimistic that the determination made from Gov. Reynolds will lead to open jobs like hers being filled with Iowans returning to the workforce.
“I think it’s a huge positive,” McNeese said about Reynolds' decision to end federal pandemic unemployment benefits. “Anyone who has not been working because it was more profitable to collect unemployment will go out and look for a job.”
Bryce Smith, owner of the Adel Family Fun Center, opposed Reynolds' decision, stating that this isn't what Iowa needs to fill vacant jobs and only hurts those who are the most in need from the pandemic.
"I find this as a very partisan response to a much larger problem," Smith said. "Ending [federal unemployment benefits] doesn't solve the issue of filling positions at small businesses across the state."
Smith points to Iowa's unemployment rate compared to the rest of the country as evidence that there was no need to end pandemic unemployment benefits. According to the United States Department of Labor, Iowa has an unemployment rate of 3.7 percent, which is tied for the seventh-lowest figure in the United States.
"I think in Iowa, even before the pandemic, our unemployment was so incredibly low, and that's not always a good thing," Smith said. "That means we have a shortage of people willing to work or ready to work.
"We can't expect to bring a bunch of businesses to Iowa if people don't want to live here or don't want to invest in creating a family here."
Employment experts, such as John Derryberry, associate director of the North Iowa Vocational Center Services, are less sure of the impact Reynolds' decision will have on Iowans.
"I think as the economy begins to open back up, the effects of the pandemic are going to take a long time to figure out," Derryberry said. "This decision will play out over the coming months and years, so it's hard to make a snap judgment."
Derryberry was clear that this decision alone wouldn't fix the unemployment issues small businesses face.
"So many citizens' lives are made up by a multitude of factors. To break it down to one decision is very disconcerting to them," Derryberry said. "The reasons for jobs opening up, closing and moving are numerous, and unemployment reimbursements is just one of them."
Fellow Republican and Iowa senator Chuck Grassley supported Reynolds' decision.
"I believe that Gov. Reynolds did the right thing," Grassley told reporters. "And maybe some small business people would say she's four or five states late.
"Wherever you went in Iowa, you found 'Help wanted' signs," Grassley said. "There's a major problem out there. They can't get workers … And I don't want to in any way insinuate that people don't want to work, but when they make more money not working than if they were working, and they want to enhance their economic viability, what would you expect them to do?"
Federal pandemic unemployment benefits, including the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation and Mixed Earners Unemployment Compensation, will end June 12 for citizens of Iowa. Iowans who are on unemployment will no longer receive $300 a week through the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, and aid given out by other programs will also come to an end. These programs are set to end for the rest of the country later this year on Sept. 4.
State unemployment will still be accessible for Iowans, with the minimum amount available per week being $73.
John Steppe and Tom Barton contributed to this report.