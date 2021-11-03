Impacted landowners call on Summit Carbon Solutions to release their names

During the last week of October more than three dozen Iowa landowners submitted comments asking the Iowa Utilities Board to require Summit Carbon Solutions to release the names and contact information of proposed pipeline impacted landowners.

According to a Nov. 1 Iowa Sierra Club news release, the company owned by Bruce Rastetter requested that the landowner list remain private and does not want landowners to communicate and organize against the pipeline. It was noted that 143 pages of comments were submitted in just two days, with more anticipated.

The Office of Consumer Advocates, a division of the Iowa Department of Justice, filed a similar request on Sept. 14, stating that "OCA requests that the board require the mailing lists to be filed publicly or take other steps to ensure affected landowners have appropriate access to the lists."

The proposed Carbon Express pipeline would cut through portions of Hancock County.

"I am a land owner in Hancock County," Carol Nordquist wrote. "The pipeline proposed by Summit Carbon Solutions is slated to run across my land. I am asking that the names of all landowners impacted by this pipeline be released to the public."

"I am a farmer and landowner in the path of the Summit Carbon Pipeline. I want my name released to other farmers and landowners. It is time for the IUB to make a ruling. I think the IUB should not rule in favor of Summit Carbon's request to keep the list of names sealed," Dan Tronchetti submitted.

"I believe releasing my fellow landowner names will go a long way in showing the IUB is interested in fair open dialogue," Deb LaValle wrote. "There are no justifiable reasons not to release the names."

Landowners against the pipeline are encouraging other landowners not to sign voluntary easements with Summit Carbon Solutions or Navigator Ventures, according to Jessica Mazour of the Iowa Chapter of the Sierra Club.

The full list of comments from impacted landowners and everyday Iowans can be viewed under Docket No. HLP-2021-0001 in the IUB docket filing system at https://efs.iowa.gov/efs.

Written comments or objections to the proposed pipeline can be filed electronically using the IUB’s Open Docket Comment Form, by email to customer@iub.iowa.gov, or by postal mail to the Iowa Utilities Board, Docket No. HLP-2021-0001, 1375 E. Court Avenue, Des Moines, IA 50319.

