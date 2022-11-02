Home Base Iowa designation event will be held in Forest City on Nov. 12

Earlier this summer, the Winnebago County Board of Supervisors met in regular session to approve application to Home Base Iowa and passed a resolution to provide $1,000 in relocation assistance.

The assistance will be distributed through the county’s economic development office, Winn-Worth Betco. Winn-Worth Betco is a 28E agreement between Winnebago and Worth Counties. It will fund $1,000 in relocation assistance to a maximum of six veterans per year between the two counties.

Home Base Iowa Program Manager Jathan Chicoine of Iowa Workforce Development will be back in the county for the Designation Celebration, starting at 9 a.m. on Nov. 12 in the Boman Fine Arts Center. Chicoine will share with local businesses the public-private partnership that matches military veterans and their families to employment opportunities as well as resources in Iowa counties and communities. State Representative Henry Stone will be emceeing the event.

Winn-Worth Betco Executive Director Melissa Michaelis spearheaded this designation in hopes that cities would follow suit with the counties.

“In order to earn the Home Base Iowa designation, 10% of a community’s businesses need to pledge to hire veterans.” Said Michaelis, who encourages businesses in the surrounding communities to attend this event. “Once this step is complete, the next step will be to approach the cities and work with each of their councils toward a designation of their own.”

The City of Forest City passed a resolution on Jan. 18, 2016, in support of the Home Base Iowa Initiative. Forest City Economic Development Director Beth Bilyeu has been working with the city council to finalize the application. Chicoine will also be designating the community of Forest City as a Home Base Iowa community.

“This program is all about helping people.” Winnebago County Veterans Affairs Director Mary Lou Kleveland said. “The sincerest thank you to those who have served in a smooth transition. That is what we are here for. That is what this program does.”

Kleveland encourages any veteran who needs assistance to contact her. Kleveland helps veterans with disability compensation, pension, VA healthcare, and state benefits.

Home Base Iowa assists veterans transitioning from military to civilian life by connecting veterans with close to 1,600 businesses, 21 college and university partners, and 65 other Home Base Iowa communities statewide.

Home Base Iowa designates qualified communities as centers of opportunity for veterans based on the following criteria:

10% of businesses become Home Base Iowa businesses and pledge to hire veterans.

Custom incentive package for veterans.

Home Base Iowa Community designation prominently displayed along with resolution of support from appropriate local governing body.

To learn more about Home Base Iowa, visit www.HomeBaseIowa.gov.