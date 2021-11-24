Heritage Park Holiday Tour of Lights runs until Christmas in Forest City

Staff of Heritage Park in Forest City worked extra hard to get this year’s sixth annual Holiday Tour of Lights display ready for its 2021 premiere night on Nov. 26. Workers completed the finishing touches on Nov. 24 and tested all the lights and displays.

“Due to COVID-19 and supply shortages, we found it was hard to get Christmas lights this year, especially red ones,” event coordinator Dawn Arispe said. “We placed orders in September and October and weren’t receiving them. I had to make a trip to Des Moines. We finally got some.”

She said that many lights have to be replaced each year after a lot of use and being out in the elements. She said staff inventories every item at takedown each year and that every light is tested when things are taken out again the next year. She estimated the average cost for new items, including new light displays and items not donated is $2,000 or more.

Arispe said it also helps that the park has people who are handy and can splice wires and make small inexpensive fixes safely in many cases. She said Duane Roll of Leland is often a go-to guy for many display items.

“If I need something unique, I get with him,” Arispe said. “He’s a blacksmith and a welder by trade. “He made the base for about 50 miniature trees and made equipment for a giant tree on a flagpole, with a ring to take it up and attach the lights.”

Arispe said tall candy canes that stand more than six feet high continue to endure since the event's first year when Oly Maas of Crystal Lake made them.

“Those candy canes will be in Candyland this year, which is something new,” Arispe said. “They have been all over through the years – the fence line, gates, and blacksmith shop. Nothing here is ever the same. When we reuse things, they are in a different area, added to something else, or things are added to them.”

She said that is how the park balances budget and keeping the displays new and fresh each year. She said that an assortment of fairyland gnomes are new this year. In addition, the Thompson-based food vendor, Snowtime, will be on the grounds to offer guests some gourmet hot chocolate during the evening tours, which are 6-8 p.m. Friday through Sunday Nov. 26-Dec. 12 and then nightly Dec. 17-24. Free-will donations are taken at the gate upon entrance to the tour.

“The sponsorship dollars and gate receipts we receive help us purchase new things every year,” Arispe said. “It all comes back to the park since we’re a non-profit organization. It helps keep the doors open here. Every year, people always donate lights and character-type items, which we appreciate.”

She thanked Branstad Farms and the Hanson Foundation for being primary sponsors this year, which has enabled some extra things to be included in this year's light displays.

“Both attendance and the amount of stuff we bring out to display have really grown every year,” she said. “A blessing in disguise with COVID is that we came up with a drive-up Santa, which eliminates issues with kids walking to Santa when there is snow and ice.”

With bellies full from Thanksgiving, Black Friday night has proven to be the perfect time to kick off each year’s holiday lights spectacular, which runs through Christmas Eve.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

