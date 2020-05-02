You are the owner of this article.
Head Start programs still at work supporting families
Head Start programs still at work supporting families

Classrooms have been empty since mid-March, but North Iowa Community Action Organization’s Head Start and Early Head Start programs have still been up and running, providing essentials to its students and their families affected by the COVID-19 shutdown.

Sue Steimel, North Iowa Community Action Organization Head Start nutrition specialist, loads boxes of food and supplies for delivery to families across the area.

In the weeks following the closing of schools, a delivery system has been implemented to supply households of enrolled students with food, toiletries, and learning activities. 

Families also receive guidance to help them with additional financial-support opportunities, according to Head Start Coordinator Melissa Nelson. 

“We have had a lot of our families reach out to their family workers and say how much they appreciate it, and how much of a difference it is making,” Nelson said.

Head Start is distributing boxes containing groceries, paper goods and learning activities to families of students within the organization's nine-county service region.

Packages are delivered around every week and a half to families across nine counties, and while the number of families served by has been growing, Nelson says she’d like to see even more boxes go out.

“We would love to keep having our numbers go up,” said Nelson. “I mean, we’ve got 102 [families] and we started with 69, so we’re super excited to see that number go up.”

While the program does receive government funding, Head Start is required to raise $800,000 on its own each year. Donations of volunteer time, money, goods, and services all count toward that amount. Those wishing to contribute should call 641-494-1891.

Head Start employees load boxes containing groceries, paper goods and learning activities to be delivered to families of students within the organization's a nine-county service region.

Mason City's Smithfield Foods and Principal Financial each recently helped with that, donating 200 hams and $250 in grocery gift cards, respectively.

Students and families aren't the only ones having a hard time.

In a statement, Mason City Head Start teachers said they were grateful for the opportunity to help, but it's been difficult not spending their days with students.

"It’s incredibly heartbreaking knowing now that I won’t get hugs every day, have dance parties, read stories, listen to silly conversations at meal times, or make masterpieces out of Play-Doh with the students. I could go on and on – this is just really hard,” said teacher Alyson Clausen.

Head Start Coordinator Melissa Nelson stands near the doorway of North Iowa Community Action Organization in Mason City.

“Being able to help deliver food for Head Start made me feel good again, and [feel] that I was putting my time where it mattered most," Clausen said.

Nelson said mental health and morale-boosting resources have been made available to help staff who are grieving the abrupt end of the school year.

"We're here for them," said Nelson.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer + Breaking News Reporter for the Globe Gazette. Contact Lisa at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow her on Twitter @LisaGrouette

