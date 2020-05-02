Head Start programs still at work supporting families

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Classrooms have been empty since mid-March, but North Iowa Community Action Organization’s Head Start and Early Head Start programs have still been up and running, providing essentials to its students and their families affected by the COVID-19 shutdown.

In the weeks following the closing of schools, a delivery system has been implemented to supply households of enrolled students with food, toiletries, and learning activities.

Families also receive guidance to help them with additional financial-support opportunities, according to Head Start Coordinator Melissa Nelson.

“We have had a lot of our families reach out to their family workers and say how much they appreciate it, and how much of a difference it is making,” Nelson said.

Packages are delivered around every week and a half to families across nine counties, and while the number of families served by has been growing, Nelson says she’d like to see even more boxes go out.

“We would love to keep having our numbers go up,” said Nelson. “I mean, we’ve got 102 [families] and we started with 69, so we’re super excited to see that number go up.”