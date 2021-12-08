Hancock County to sign opioid settlements, see some of Iowa's funds

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors on Dec. 6 unanimously approved participating in two damage settlements that could bring up to $170 million to the State of Iowa. Supervisors also signed onto a State of Iowa Memorandum of Understanding for its allotted share of Iowa’s settlement funds.

County attorney Blake Norman said that he believes Hancock County’s share of funds will be about 0.19 percent of the overall Iowa settlement amount. He said that the agreement involving primary distributor Janssen Pharmaceuticals/Johnson & Johnson calls for a $26 billion payment nationally, with $21 billion to be paid by three large pharmaceutical companies over 18 years and $5 billion over nine years by J&J. He said it was his understanding that Iowa could see about 0.79 percent of that.

“We’re a very small fish in a very big pond that’s considered as the settlement,” Norman said. “Even Iowa is small."

He said that, with funds, the county could partner with Prairie Ridge Integrated Behavioral Healthcare, or some similar provider, for training partnerships on drug addiction and treatment. Norman also said that the county may try to get supplies of “Narcan” with funds for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose in the county. It could be available to use in vehicles of county law enforcement, fire departments, and EMS and help save lives, he added.

Norman said none of the treatments are cheap and that the settlement requires 85 percent of settlement funds to be used for mitigating the adverse impacts of opioid abuse (treatment and prevention). He said April 2022 would be the earliest timeframe for an initial distribution of funds.

“This money is going to get divided up real quick,” Norman said.

Norman said he is a former Scott County prosecutor and noticed that, like many larger counties, Scott County, is set to receive a much higher share (8 percent) of Iowa’s funds from the agreement because of all the costs associated with combating the opioid crisis more directly there.

“We had fentanyl, heroin, all of that as a result of the opioid crisis,” Norman said. “Meth was another drug of choice. The impact of our county expenditures directly tied to this is minimal. That’s the reason why we’re getting this (smaller) chunk of money.”

Norman said counties have until Jan. 2 to agree to the settlement agreements.

“This is what negotiators believe is the best deal they can get after years of doing this,” Norman said.

The agreements include Cardinal, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen, which are the nation’s three major pharmaceutical companies in addition to Johnson & Johnson, which manufactured and marketed opioids. The agreements also require significant industry changes that will help prevent this type of crisis from happening again. It would resolve investigations and litigation over the companies’ roles in creating and fueling the opioid epidemic, according to an Iowa Attorney General’s Office press announcement.

The Iowa AG’s Office also states that the agreements would resolve the claims of both states and local governments across the country, including the nearly 4,000 that have filed lawsuits in federal and state courts. States and their local governments will receive maximum payments if each state and its local governments join together in support of the agreements.

In Iowa, opioid-related deaths jumped nearly 36 percent in 2020, from 157 to 213, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0