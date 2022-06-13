Hancock County to lump courthouse roof repairs with vestibule addition work

Hancock County supervisors decided June 13 to lump a roof repair project for the county courthouse’s northwest tower together with a new east-side entrance and vestibule addition project.

After rejecting a $242,000 bid from Henkel Construction for the stand-alone northwest tower project -- much higher than prior cost estimates of about $120,000 and $139,000 -- supervisors will seek bids for both projects this fall.

“That’s our recommendation, is to try and rebid the whole package in the fall,” said County Engineer Jeremy Purvis, who noted it would be for summer 2023 construction. Purvis noted most contractors are extremely busy, and it is hard for companies to put second or third crews together for additional projects right now.

Previous estimates for the vestibule project have been around $600,000, but supervisors know costs continue to rise.

“That’s the next fear,” Supervisor Sis Greiman said. “Is this going to be the going rate?”

County Auditor Michelle Eisenman noted there has not been water penetration into the auditor’s office with recent rains, which was a prior issue. Eisenman said it is possible a combination of variables and wind direction associated with the rainstorms caused prior water damage. Ponding and runoff from the tower, at times, has caused excess stormwater to run down courthouse walls.

“Right now, we’ve not had any water,” Eisenman said.

At a supervisors meeting earlier this spring, Annamarie Snider of OPN Architects said it is difficult to gauge how large a rain event must be for the flat rooftop to fill and overflow water down the sides of the building. OPN added a catch and gutter to plans that include a more tapered roof slope, which accounted for a small part of the estimated cost increase for northwest tower repairs.

The upgrade of the east courthouse entrance will make it ADA compliant and add entryway space.

“There’s just so much construction work that needs to be done everywhere right now,” Greiman said.

Upon the recommendation of Alex Matheson of MODUS, supervisors also are considering spending an estimated $220,000 to order equipment for the upcoming courthouse and law enforcement center HVAC upgrade project. A chiller, dedicated outdoor air unit, and outside cooling system unit (for the LEC) could be purchased in advance of bidding through a state program, according to Matheson.

He said lead times for the chiller could be 18-20 weeks, and for the dedicated outdoor air unit it could be 20-25 weeks. However, the equipment is small enough that it could probably be stored if necessary.

Matheson said a boiler could be purchased for about $43,500 from outside of the state program that lists the other three items. Bids could be sought in July with construction projected for next summer.

County Attorney Blake Norman asked what happens if the county can’t get a contractor for the work on a timely basis.

“That is the risk of prepurchase,” Matheson said. “We can just bid the project too.”

Matheson did say equipment purchased through the state program should be acceptable to contractors. He said a lot of mechanical work will be entailed, which should be favorable for getting contractors.

Matheson agreed to contact contractors in northern Iowa and southern Minnesota, and perhaps beyond, to gauge the level of interest in submitting bids for the project. He and Norman agreed they would update the board June 16.

Purvis said as long as contractors say they are interested it should not be an issue. He noted the same should be true for the courthouse roof.

Supervisors also held a public hearing on making installment payments to Landfill of North Iowa for the cost of becoming a member of the 28E entity. Following the public hearing, supervisors approved a 28E agreement to give rural Hancock County residents the opportunity to utilize the landfill’s services for garbage and recycling.

“The payments are going to be $20,089.08 (annually) for five years, and then we can become a full member of the the Landfill of North Iowa,” Chair Jerry Tlach said.

The agreement could take effect on July 1.

“I know it is expensive, but this is much cheaper than it was,” said Greiman. “Before, there was no way we could afford it, so I feel like they’re working with us.”

In other business, supervisors approved:

Fireworks permit applications for Crystal Lake (for Save the Lake) and Lang Family Reunion Organization.

Five-day class C liquor license for Britt Bar and Grill LLC, beginning July 15.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

