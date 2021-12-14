Hancock County enters into $1.5 million agreement for new communications tower

Construction will proceed on a new Hancock County communications tower near Oak Avenue and Highway 18, just east of Duncan.

The county has entered into an agreement with Motorola for the new tower, which has a total projected cost of just over $1.52 million dollars. Without an incentive discount for entering into this particular agreement, the cost of the project would have been more than $1.9 million and likely even higher with rising supply costs.

At the Dec. 13 county supervisors meeting, Hancock County emergency response coordinator Andy Buffington and Shari Schmitz of Motorola both estimated that the project should be completed in two years or less. Buffington said equipment and parts will be shipped to the county’s public safety center and that ample storage space can be found. He said that some tower components will go directly to the site.

“(Hancock County) will be joining over 25,000 users currently using the system,” Schmitz said. “It’s a very highly used statewide system you are joining. Construction for this type of project is typically 18-24 months in a normal, non-COVID environment.”

Iowa Statewide Interoperable Communications System is a statewide radio platform that provides microwave-based radio communication to public safety agencies and others. Interoperability allows many different users to talk with each other on a robust system. A national initiative to improve interoperability began after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Iowa interoperability legislation was enacted in 2007, which established the ISICS and ISICS Board. The ISICS radio system was designed by Motorola Solutions and began construction in 2016.

Buffington said that to help the county more easily pay its 25 percent down payment obligation of $381,084 on its project, payment will not be due until 30 days after a billing is received following a kickoff meeting with Motorola officials in early 2022. The county is hoping to have bond funding available by then. Just in case, supervisors are proposing a $400,000 fiscal year 2021-22 budget amendment for the tower as part of a public hearing scheduled at 11 a.m. on Jan. 3.

County officials had briefly entertained the idea of leasing space on an existing communications tower not far from the new tower site. The existing tower site does not have any backup power source, so the county would have needed to provide a generator for backup power there.

“If they sell it, usually they could kick us off,” supervisor Sis Greiman said. “The tower is the least of the expense.”

Buffington estimated that the new tower itself would entail only about 10-15 percent of the project cost.

“Most of it is that communications system,” Buffington said. “This puts us in control of the site. Not doing the tower build, I don’t think it would have saved us any money. At a minimum, it would have been a $1,500 per month lease. About $300,000 (in incentives) would go away without us having our own site. If it would have saved us money, we would have jumped all over it.”

Buffington explained that the new tower and system upgrades will streamline the ease of establishing talk groups/paths in emergency situations, allowing for a “comprehensive public safety approach and not just the classic systems.” He noted it will enable county dispatch to start creating a picture of the scene for law enforcement officers and first responders.

“This is an essential piece for us to utilize the system we’re currently using,” Buffington said. “Our two biggest concerns are that we’re experiencing coverage drops primarily in areas around Garner and more frequently in Britt. Worth County added two sites recently to enhance their system design and coverage. I’ve designed our system here on user diagrams where hospitals, schools, public works, basically any of those entities will have capability to connect to the system.”

In response to dead spots in Garner and Britt in the short-term, all law enforcement vehicles were equipped with vehicle-borne signal extenders to help extend a portable device signal. According to Buffington, officers in those areas are completely dependent on their mobile radio signal and must be within a limited range of an extender.

“The City of Britt has said they really need it,” supervisor Jerry Tlach said. “I’ve heard about it from them many times.”

According to Buffington, Hancock County Public Safety originally used low-band radio communications and migrated to the VHF band in the 1970s. The Federal Communications Commission mandated narrowed VHF frequencies by 2013.

Buffington noted that the system upgrade could meet the county’s communication needs for the next 30-50 years for public safety, public works, public service, healthcare, schools, and many others. It is a system designed for interoperability not just during emergencies, but whenever various resources are needed. Hancock County has direct integration and sharing agreement with surrounding county jurisdictions in Winnebago, Worth, Cerro Gordo, Franklin, Wright, Humboldt, and Kossuth Counties.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

