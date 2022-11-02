Hancock County Economic Development networking event is Nov. 10 in Britt

Hancock County Economic Development will hold its Candy Canes and Cocktails – Make Contact event from 5-7 p.m. on Nov. 10.

The networking event for area businesses will be held at the Main Avenue Event Center, 144 Main Avenue North in Britt. It will be an opportunity to visit with Hancock County Economic Development board members and staff while networking with other businesses. Participants will also learn about Hancock County Economic Development’s 2022-2024 action plan, initiatives, and tactics for success.

Music will be provided by Dariel and Alyssa. Mojo Productions will provide sound. There is no charge for the event being held by Clear Lake Bank Trust. Guests are asked to dress in business casual attire. For more information or to RSVP, call Hancock County Economic Development at 641-923-9921 or send an email to director@hancockcountyiowa.com.