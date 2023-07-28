Sydney Tue, who will be a senior at West Hancock High School this fall, was crowned as the 2023 Hancock County District Fair Queen on July 26.

The outgoing county fair queen, Emma Goll, relinquished her crown during the fair queen contest held at the fairgrounds in Britt. The 17-year-old Tue is the daughter of Chad and Michelle Tue.

“Becoming fair queen is an absolute honor,” Tue said. “Getting to interact with everyone involved in the fair is such a treat and I couldn’t have asked for a better fair board to work with.”

Tue’s future plans are to attend South Dakota State University in Brookings, South Dakota, to major in pre-veterinary animal science with a minor in animal health. She is hoping to then continue her post-secondary education in veterinary school.

“I am thrilled to get the opportunity to run for state fair queen at the Iowa State Fair,” Tue said.

In the Hancock County District Fair princess contest that preceded the queen contest, 8-year-old Ivy Ostercamp, daughter of Zack and Jenny Ostercamp of Britt was crowned. She succeeds the 2022 Hancock County Fair Princess Mallory Reinert.

Ostercamp said she is really excited to be princess. Her favorite part of the fair is the horses. Her favorite part of her princess duties is handing out the ribbons.

Some initial Hancock County District Fair judging results were made available at the fairgrounds in Britt during the first few days of the fair.

Top Overall Static Exhibits

4-H Posters: State Fair Selections - Cami Haugland-4-H is Eggcellent, Ryker Haugland-Spy Your Potential with Clovers and Project Areas; State Fair Alternates - Cole Lau-Get Revved up to join 4-H, Emma Miller-Got Your Feet Wet.

Agriculture-Natural Resources-Animals: State Fair Selections - Wyatt Eekhoff-Ear to High Yields, Olivia DeWaard-Horticulture; State Fair Alternate - Alizabeth Eekhoff-Pig Anatomy.

Child Development: State Fair Selections - Luke Lamb-String Light pole, Ryker Haugland-Cornbread Comparisons.

Clothing-Fashion-Sewing-Needle Arts: State Fair Selections - Katrina Ross-Child Romper, Atabey Toro-Jorge-Crocheted Top and Shrug, Quinten Pergande-Fedora; State Fair Alternates - Jenna Marchand-Purchased Prom Dress, Allison Wirtjes-Constructed Summer Dress, Quinten Pergande-Jean Pocket Wall Hanging, Grace Ostercamp-Beaded Purse.

Food and Nutrition: State Fair Selections - Jenna Pringnitz-Hoagie Rolls, Jonah Pringnitz-Mint Chocolate Chip Macarons, Ryker Haugland-Owl Cookies, Wyatt Eekhoff-Artisan Bread; State Fair Alternates - Olivia DeWaard-English Muffin Bread, Isabel Stromer-Cheddar Biscuits, Allison Wirtjes-Raspberry Scones, Emily Boothroyd-Blueberry Muffins, Thrifty Meal Challenge - Ryan Haugland-Chicken Quesadillas.

Home Improvement: State Fair Selections - Kollin Hanson-Cedar Chest Restoration, Elise Wirtjes-Cedar Chest, Emma Schumacher-Repurposed Door, Jenna Marchand-Piano Shelf; State Fair Alternates - Alizabeth Eekhoff-Refurbished Chair Fabric Paint, Cami Haugland-Fabric Christmas Trees, Casey Buffington-Coffee Can Planters, Aubrey Upmeyer-Desk with Epxy Wood Top.

Photography: State Fair Selections - Luke Lamb-Series, Allison Wirtjes-Landscape, McKenzie Lyman-Dog, Hannah Barker-Flower, Katrina Ross-Stream; State Fair Alternates - Heather Engstler-Fireworks, Ayden Rochleau-Mountain Landscape, Hayden Hadacek-Chipmunk, Alizabeth Eekhoff-Dog/Picnic Table, McKenzie Lyman-Winter.

Science-Engineering-Technology: State Fair Selections - Ryker Haugland-Electric Car, Kollin Hanson-Trivet, Wyatt Eekhoff-Wooden Bench, Wyatt Finch-Welding Woodering, Heather Engstler-End Table

Visual Arts and Music: State Fair Selections - Grace Ostercamp-Art Portfolio, Atabey Toro-Jorge-Sketchbook, Luke Lamb-Block Art, Tara Marchand-Teddy Bear; State Fair Alternates - Quinten Pergande-Barn Quilt, Grace Ostercamp-Pink Flower, Jonah Pringnitz-Yard Sign, Easton Johnson-Flag-Baseballs; Considered For State Fair - Grace Ostercamp-Taylor Swift Art, Grace Ostercamp-Self Portrait, Emma Schumacher-Flower Rope.

4-H/FFA Poultry Show Awards

Grand Champion Production Poultry - Liliana Hill-WH FFA, Reserve Champion Production Poultry - Casey Buffington-Northwest Chargers, Grand Champion Mature Hen - Emily Boothroyd-WH FFA, Reserve Champion Mature Hen - Reid Hendrickson-Garfield Sluggers, Grand Champion Market Pen - Evan Schmidt-Garfield Sluggers, Reserve Champion Market Pen - Jenna Pringnitz-Concord Challengers, Grand Champion Special Market Broilers - Isabel Stromer, Reserve Champion Special Market Broilers - Evie Stromer-Concord Challengers, Grand Champion Miscellaneous Market - Emily Boothroyd-WH FFA, Reserve Champion Miscellaneous Market - Liliana Hill-WH FFA, Grand Champion Turkey - Casey Buffington-Northwest Chargers, Overall Grand Champion Market Poultry - Isabel Stromer, Overall Reserve Champion Market Poultry - Evie Stromer-Concord Challengers, Grand Champion Fancy Chicken - Jace Hendrickson-GHV FFA, Reserve Champion Fancy Chicken - Nataly Lattimore-GHV Clover Kids, Grand Champion Pheasant - Krista Hejlik-Garfield Sluggers, Grand Champion Miscellaneous Fancy - Braelyn Peterson-Independent Member, Reserve Champion Miscellaneous Fancy - Braelyn Peterson-Independent, Grand Champion Duck - Weston Rosenmeyer-Prairie Future Farmers, Reserve Champion Duck - Jenna Pringnitz-Concord Challengers, Grand Champion Turkey - Liliana Hill-WH FFA, Overall Grand Champion Fancy Poultry - Weston Rosenmeyer-Prairie Future Farmers (Ducks), Overall Reserve Champion Fancy Poultry - Jenna Pringnitz-Concord Challengers (Ducks), Junior Poultry Showmanship Champion - Jackson Schleusner-Garfield Sluggers, Senior Poultry Showmanship Champion - Emily Boothroyd-WH FFA, Advanced Poultry Showmanship Champion - Weston Rosenmeyer-Prairie Future Farmers.

4-H/FFA Poultry Show Ribbon Results

Production Poultry: Production Pullets-not yet laying - Casey Buffington-1 blue; Kylie Eisenman-1 red; Cami Haugland-1 red; Ryker Haugland-1 red; Krista Hejlik-1 blue; Kylee Hejlik-1 blue; Jace Hendrikson-1 blue; Reid Hendrikson-1 blue; Liliana Hill-1 purple; Rohman Kehoe-1 red; Cole Lau-2 blues; Jackson Schleusner-1 red; Mature Hens - Emily Boothroyd-1 blue; Evan Boothroyd-1 blue; Jace Hendrikson-1 blue; Reid Hendrikson-1 blue; Rohman Kehoe-1 blue; Cole Lau-1 blue.

Market Poultry: Broilers - Kenadie Bruggeman-1 blue; Wyatt Finch-1 red; Mick Formanek-1 blue; Cameron Fox-1 blue; Carson Fox-1 blue; Morgan Francis-1 purple; Cami Haugland-1 red; Ryker Haugland-1 red; Jayden Johanson-1 purple; Ava Keiper-1 red; Ella Keiper-1 blue; Lucas Kral-1 blue; Landen Kudej-1 red; Logan Kudej-1 blue; Jenna Pringnitz-1 purple; Jonah Pringnitz-1 purple; Alyza Schimmelpfennig-1 blue; Evan Schmidt-1 purple; Evie Stromer-1 purple; Isabel Stromer-1 blue.

Special Market Broilers - Erik Baumgard-1 blue; Wyatt Finch-1 blue; Cameron Fox-1 blue; Carson Fox-1 blue; Jayden Johanson-1 blue; Ava Keiper-1 blue; Ella Keiper-1 blue; Lucas Kral-1 blue; Landen Kudej-1 red; Logan Kudej-1 blue; Cole Lau-1 purple; Braelyn Peterson-1 blue; Jenna Pringnitz-1 purple; Jonah Pringnitz-1 purple; Alyza Schimmelpfennig-1 blue; Evan Schmidt-1 purple; Evie Stromer-1 purple; Isabel Stromer-1 purple; Wesden Wooge-1 blue.

Miscellaneous Market: Ducks - Emily Boothroyd-1 blue; Evan Boothroyd-1 blue; Casey Buffington-1 blue; Kaleb Feld-1 red; Julia Hill-1 blue; Liliana Hill-1 blue; Alyza Schimmelpfennig-1 blue; Jackson Schleusner-1 red.

Turkeys - Casey Buffington-1 purple

Fancy Breeding: Fancy Chickens - Jace Hendrikson-1 purple; Rohman Kehoe-3 blues, 1 red; Ava Keiper-1 blue; Ella Keiper-1 red; Nataly Lattimore-3 blues; Cole Lau-1 blue; Payge Smith-2 blues.

Pheasant - Krista Hejlik-1 purple.

Small Miscellaneous: Pigeon & Quail - Braelyn Peterson-2 purples, 2 blues.

Miscellaneous Fancy Breeding: Ducks - Tara Marchand-2 blues; Jenna Pringnitz-1 purple; Jonah Pringnitz-1 blue; Weston Rosenmeyer-1 purple, 2 blues, 1 red.

Turkeys - Liliana Hill-1 blue.

4-H/FFA Sheep Show Awards

Champion Commercial Ewe - Avery Hinders-Britt Broncos, Reserve Champion Commercial Ewe - Avery Hinders-Britt Broncos, Champion Market Lamb, Avery Hinders-Britt Broncos, Reserve Champion Market Lamb - Zach Feld-GHV FFA

Champion County Bred Market Lamb - Lauren Janicki-Garfield Sluggers, Top Rate of Gain – 1) Lauren Janicki 0.74, 2) Heather Engstler 0.71, 3) Emily Thilges 0.70, 4) Heather Engstler 0.67, 5) Zach Feld 0.65; Junior Champion Showman - Avery Hinders-Britt Broncos, Senior Champion Showman - Nichole Larson-Northwest Chargers, Advanced Champion Showman - Emma Kudej-GHV FFA.

4-H/FFA Sheep Show Ribbon Results

Breeding Sheep - Erika Janicki-1 blue; Krista Hejlik-1 purple; Patrick Janicki-1 blue; Corrina King-1 blue; Lauren Janicki-1 blue; Kylee Jo Dorenkamp-1 blue; Nichole Larson-2 blues; Elliana Christensen-1 blue; Avery Hinders-2 purples; Emma Kudej-2 blues; Zach Feld-1 blue; Evie Stromer-1 blue.

Market Sheep - Erika Janicki-1 blue; Patrick Janicki-1 blue; Jacob Thilges-1 blue; Brenden Janicki-1 blue; Lauren Janicki-1 blue; Emily Thilges-1 purple; Kyleejo Dorenkamp-3 blues; Kylee Hejlik-1 purple; Corrina King-3 blues; Elliana Christensen-1 blue; Landen Hejlik-1 blue; Nichole Larson-1 purple, 2 blues; Kaleb Feld-1 blue; Lynnley Daugard-2 blues; Heather Engstler-2 blues; Zach Feld-1 purple, 1 blue; Emma Kudej-1 blue; Avery Hinders-1 purple; Evie Stromer-1 blue; Olivia Stromer-1 blue.

Lotto Lamb - Lynnley Daugard-1 blue; Levi Hollatz-1 blue; Luke Lamb-1 blue; Grant Lamb-1 blue; Evie Stromer-1 blue; Heather Engstler-1 blue; Jacob Stromer-1 purple; Emma Hollatz-1 blue.

4-H/FFA Goat Show Awards

Grand Champion Dairy Goat - Grace Onder-Bits & Spurs, Reserve Champion Dairy Goat - Grace Onder-Bits & Spurs, Grand Champion Market Goat - Ava Dirks-GHV FFA, Reserve Champion Market Goat - Emma Goll-GHV FFA, Grand Champion Breeding Meat Doe - Garrett Cash-GHV FFA, Reserve Champion Breeding Meat Doe - Carolina Klooster-Garfield Sluggers, Junior Champion Showman - Carolina Klooster-Garfield Sluggers, Junior Reserve Champion Showman - Logan Klooster-Garfield Sluggers, Senior Champion Showman - Carolina Klooster-Garfield Sluggers, Senior Reserve Champion Showman - Ava Dirks-GHV FFA, Advanced Champion Showman - Carolina Klooster-Garfield Sluggers, Advanced Reserve Champion Showman - Liliana Hill-WH FFA.