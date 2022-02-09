Garner UMC spring GriefShare sessions to be held on Sundays through May 15

No matter what the circumstances, grief recovery is a painful process. GriefShare is a faith-based special seminar and support group for people dealing with the loss of a loved one.

A local GriefShare group meets at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoons at the Garner United Methodist Church. The church is located at 885 Maben Avenue. Participants meet in the Fireside Room and enter through the north doors.

Spring sessions run from Feb. 13 through May 15. The group will not meet on Easter Sunday, April 17. Interested persons may begin at any time.

Please call the Garner UMC Church office at 641-923-2191 with any questions or fore more information.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0